The streaming platform closes the year with a premiere that surpasses the data of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Prime Video will close the year with its most watched premiere

The December premieres on Amazon Prime Video include the last chapters of the new season of La que se cerca along with another Spanish production: The Faradsa story that takes place in Marbella during the 80s, when Oskar, a young man with the dream of setting up his own gym and an opportunity with love takes him to the jet set of the Costa del Sol in a family with questionable businesses.

However, the title that has given the surprise has been Reacher, a series created by Nick Santora and starring Alan Ritchson to modernize the Tomb Cruise films that adapted Lee Child's books. Now, its second season premiered last Friday, December 15, its episodes have made it the most watched series of 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Deadline reports that the first three episodes of season 2 of Reacher surpass the entire audience of the first season, becoming the best premiere in its first weekend on Prime Videosurpassing the data of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the streaming platform's biggest bet.

That's Reacher

Reacher stars Jack, a retired Military Police officer. arrested for a murder he did not commit. Fallen in the middle of a deadly conspiracy filled with corrupt cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians, he must find out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The second season of the series is about the Reacher's revenge upon discovering the death of some members of his former military unit.

While this unexpected success reaches more viewers through new viewers, Prime Video prepares the second season of Rings of Power without making much noise. On the other hand, the first trailer for The Boys 4 was published a few weeks ago due to the great expectation of its future episodes.

