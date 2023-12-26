Someday we will tell future generations that we had commercial-free Internet sites and services and that at the time they seemed like a new era that would replace forms of entertainment in the face of the decline of public and cable TV. The future showed the opposite and now streaming services are taking the controversial step for financial reasons. One of the most important will do so starting next year.

Video: The inevitable fate of video game services

When will the commercials arrive on Amazon Prime Video?

A few moments ago, Twitter personality, Wario64, shared the statement that has begun to circulate from Amazon Prime Video, which informs about the imminent arrival of commercials to its series and movie streaming platform starting next year, something that had been announced a few months ago. According to the information, Starting January 29, 2024, Prime Video movies and TV series will have commercials in circulation.

In this regard, Amazon pointed out that the inclusion of short commercials in its Prime Video streaming service It is due to a financial need since this will guarantee the operation of the platform, as well as the investment in its film and TV projects. Trying to calm the tension a little, the statement mentions that they will seek to have a smaller number of ads than other streaming platforms, thinking about their consumers.

Amazon Prime Video will include limited ads starting January 29th. A new ad-free option available for an additional $2.99 per month pic.twitter.com/kgaiudYe8l — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 26, 2023

How to avoid commercials on Amazon Prime Video and when will they arrive in Mexico?

Now, as is happening in various streaming services, Amazon Prime Video will offer an option so that the user does not have to watch their series or movies interrupted by commercials. This will be possible paying $2.99 ​​USD per monthadditional to the $14.99 USD monthly What does membership cost in the United States?

As announced, The arrival of commercials to Prime Video will take place first in the United States, Canada, and Germanybut throughout 2024 the new scheme will be extended to the rest of the world and In the case of Mexico it is scheduled to be applied at the end of next year. In this way, Amazon Prime Video will have 2 subscription levels, the first that will maintain the normal price per month or year, but will have commercials and the second, which will not display them in exchange for an additional payment.

Finally, Amazon reported that as the dates for each market approach, it will send an email to users announcing the changes and with instructions for them to choose the subscription plan that interests them most.

What do you think of this new era of streaming services? Will they become the TV that we criticized for years?

Tell us in the comments and follow here, at LEVEL UP.

Video: SONY confirms piracy

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News