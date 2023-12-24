The streaming platform surprises by announcing the release date of one of the most terrifying films of the year.

Háblame will arrive on Prime Video in January 2024

Although it is true that the December premieres on Amazon Prime Video are still just arriving, the streaming platform is already anticipating what it will add in the first weeks of 2024, and we can expect a new handful of movies and series for all tastes, having to cover different genres. One of the most popular, the horroryou're in luck.

Prime Video will add to its catalog tell meone of the best horror movies of 2023. Its story stars a group of friends who discover how to summon spirits using an embalmed handending up hooked on a new sensation until one of them goes too far and open the door to the spirit worldforcing them to choose who to trust: the dead or the living.

Talk to me, name given to the film in English, will be available on Prime Video from January 19, 2024. The film stars Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and Miranda Otto, being the debut of Danny and Michael Philippou as feature film directors, who after the rapid box office success confirmed a sequel for the future.

Horror on Prime Video

Horror is one of the most popular genres on streaming platforms and Prime Video is aware of this. It recently added to its catalog Fire Eyes, a remake of the classic Stephen King thriller by Blumhouse. Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon and Ryan Kiera star in this story in which Andy and Vicky have been fleeing from a shadowy American agency for more than a decade in a desperate attempt to hide their daughter Charlie, who He has an incredible gift for turning fire into a weapon of mass destruction..

Beyond these recent releases, you can check out the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video.

