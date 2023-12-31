Varied month full of new series and movies for the coming weeks.

A few hours into the year, Amazon Prime Video has already announced what the new series and movies that will be added to the streaming platform throughout the month of January 2024 after the December premieres, where the first Operación Triunfo 2023 galas stood out along with other premieres such as The Faradsa series that takes us to Marbella in the 80s, when a young man with the dream of setting up his own gym ends up becoming part of a family with questionable businesses.

The month of January will start with Despues de. Everything ends here, final installment of the love saga after years of comings and goings, which leads Tessa and Hardin to put an end to a sentimental story full of passion, jealousy, arguments and reunions. Then it will come Intrudera film set in a future in which climate change has ruined farmland and Junior (Paul Mescal) must separate from his partner with whom he lives peacefully on a farm when he is chosen to travel far away.

Two promising series arrive further into the month. The first is Zorroan exciting action-packed story during the 19th century, in which Diego de la Vega (Miguel Bernardeau), takes on the role of Zorro to unmask his father's murderers and bring them to justice. In addition to fighting for justice in Los Angeles, Diego must face the challenges of being a hero and understand how his role affects California in a time of constant change.

On the other hand, Expatriates will be set in the vibrant and tumultuous Hong Kong of 2014, where three American women, Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue) y Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), their lives cross after a sudden family tragedy. The series questions privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and guilt blurs. Brian Tee, who plays Margaret's husband Clarke, and Jack Huston, who plays Hilary's husband David, also star in the series.

All Amazon Prime Video premieres in January 2024

Despues de. It all ends here (Movie): January 3. Intruder (Movie): January 5. Sapo SA (Series: Season 2): January 5. Sawdust, actor's wood (Series): January 12. Roleplay (Movie) : January 12.Last installment (Movie): January 15.Talk to Me (Movie): January 19.Hazbin Hotel (Series): January 19.Marry My Husband (Series): January 24.Lucía Bellido (Documentary) : January 24.Zorro (Series): January 25.Expats (Series): January 26.CAEM: The Rescue Forge (Series): January 31.Naruto Shippuden (Series: Season 7): January 31.

Additional releases will arrive further into 2024, with the first trailer for the Fallout series being available.

