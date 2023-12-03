New series and programs will be added to the streaming platform’s catalog over the next few weeks.

These are the Prime Video premieres in December 2023

The month of December is here, so Amazon Prime Video has already announced what the new series and movies that will be added to the streaming platform throughout these weeks after the November premieres, where the new episodes of Invincible, season 14 of La que se cerca and the start of Operación Triunfo 2023, which broadcasts a new one every Monday, were highlighted. live gala.

While the OT 2023 competition will continue with the first expulsions from the program, The Farads It will be another of the featured premieres of the month. Its story is set in Marbella, during the 80s. Oskar, a young man with the dream of setting up his own gym and an opportunity ahead: love has led him to the possibility of ascending to the jet set of the Costa del Sol. He has to be willing to give everything for a family with questionable businesses: the Farad family.

New Amazon Prime Video series in December 2023

Silber and the Book of Dreams (December 8)The Farads (December 12)Naruto Shippuden – Season 6 (December 12)Night Guardians – Season 2: Infinity Train Arc (December 13)Night Guardians – Season 2 : Pleasure Quarter Arc (December 13) Reacher – Season 2 (December 15) Death’s Game (December 15)

New Amazon Prime Video movies in December 2023

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane (December 1)Downton Abbey: A New Age (December 2)Jump! (December 5)Your Christmas or Mine 2 (December 8)Merry mini bat-Christmas (December 8)Holy my love (December 8)Eyes of fire (December 16)All the names of God (December 22)To lose is to gain a Little (December 22)The Daughter of the Swamp (December 28)

The last few days have been very important for Prime Video because of the CCXP São Paulo, Brazilan event in which the first trailer for the Fallout series was revealed, in addition to the first trailer for the fourth season of The Boys.

