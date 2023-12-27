Amazon Prime Video will have ads starting January 29, at least in the United States: if you want to remove them you will have to pay an extra $2.99 ​​per month.

The advertisements of Amazon Prime Video They are about to arrive. The company has today finalized its plans to introduce ads on its streaming platform, which will be January 29, 2024.

Unlike other platforms such as Netflix or Disney+, Amazon Prime Video's strategy is not to introduce a cheaper subscription plan with ads. Quite the opposite: the plan with the current price will have ads, and if you want to see it without ads, you will have to pay for a more expensive plan.

At least, in the United States: Amazon today began sending emails announcing the change. Current Prime Video subscribers will begin to see “limited” ads when watching their movies and series starting January 29, defaultwithout them having to do anything.

Do you want to remove the ads? You will have to pay an extra, $2.99 more per month. This is 2.67 euros.

How much will it cost to remove Prime Video ads in Spain?

Will this change happen in Spain, Latin America or the rest of the world? Surely yes, but at the moment we only know that this will happen in the United States on January 29, or at least they were the first to receive the email.

In Spain, Prime Video costs 4.99 euros per month or 49.99 euros per year. It's significantly cheaper than in the United States, where Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually.

Therefore, there is a question as to how they will translate in Spain that extra fee of 3 dollars (2.67 euros) per month for removing ads to continue watching series like The Boys, Reacher… and of course OT.

Amazon adds that these ads will help the platform continue to invest in content and increase that investment for longer.

According to Wall Street analysts, these ads could generate more than €6.5 billion in revenue by reaching 115 million monthly American users of Amazon Prime Videoas reported in Business Insider.