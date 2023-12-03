The platform will offer renowned titles such as Deathloop to arrive at Christmas loaded with gifts.

Prime Gaming will arrive at Christmas full of gifts

Giving away free games has become a strategy followed by most platforms to attract players. In the case of Amazon, the giant usually has a series of titles that it gives away throughout the month, being through Prime Gaming where You can download seven games for free throughout the month of Decemberstarting from a few specific days.

As part of Amazon Primesubscribers have common advantages such as free shipping on most orders from the giant or access to exclusive promotions along with additional platforms Prime Videowhich adds new series and movies monthly to its catalog.

While today we can access two new free games in the Epic Games Store, Prime Gaming has anticipated the games that can be obtained through different platforms if you maintain an active Amazon Prime subscription and access its website at from the indicated day. In this way, arriving on four different dates, and without being necessary to have a permanent subscription to play these titles, These are the next Prime Gaming gifts.

All free Amazon Prime Gaming games in October 2023

December 7th: Deathloop (Epic Games Store)14 de diciembre: According to Arrh (Amazon Games App)December 14: Aground (Amazon Games App)December 14: SeaOrama: World of Shipping (Amazon Games App)December 21: Combine (Epic Games Store)28 de diciembre: A Tiny Sticker Tale (Amazon Games App)December 28: Asteroids: Recharged (Epic Games Store)

Prime Gaming, which also grants gifts for games like EA Sports FC 24 or Fortnite, also allows you to enjoy a series of monthly titles on Amazon Luna. In the month of December, they will be Strange Horticulture, Bloodrayne: Fresh Bites, Steel Assault and Once Upon a Jester. Meanwhile, Prime Video revealed the first trailer for the Fallout series yesterday.

