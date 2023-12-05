There are many users who were waiting for a good discount on the Meta headset to make the leap to virtual reality. Now, as we have seen on Amazon, the device is available at an irresistible price. It is, without a doubt, the best time to enjoy this technology.

It was to be imagined that, with the launch of Meta Quest 3, the Facebook company would begin to reduce the cost of the previous model. But this discount has been slow to arrive. However, having it available right now, before Christmas, is an ideal opportunity. Whether you have thought about Meta Quest 2 for yourself or if you want it as a gift, keep an eye on the offer that Amazon has.

Wireless virtual reality

This has always been the great advantage of Meta Quest over virtual reality devices from other manufacturers. For them it is essential that you can play comfortably without having to depend on having cables in between that limit your movement. Therefore, all you do is put the headset on your head, hold the controls and start enjoying all kinds of experiences.

Although it already has a successor on the market, this Meta Quest 2 model It is very advanced and makes use of some of the most powerful components ever seen in virtual reality. It has a high-resolution screen and a very fast processor that ensure that the different games and experiences you enjoy are displayed with complete fluidity and graphics that leave you very satisfied. The same thing happens with the sound, which is 3D positional, which means that your ears will be able to determine where each of the effects that sound in movies and video games is coming from.

For its part, the Touch controllers used by this virtual reality device provide you with the best ability to make game control intuitive. You will notice how the movements you have to make with your hands will be natural and how they will perfectly reflect the actions seen on the screen. That will mean that, in a few minutes, you will be mastering virtual reality and taking full advantage of it. And don’t be afraid if you move a lot while playing or think you may lose the signal, since the Meta Quest 2 has a system that allows you to create specific play spaces. This will avoid incidents since the system will mark the moment when you are about to leave the starting area.

Dozens of games available

One of the advantages of Meta Quest 2 is that it has a huge catalog of games at your disposal. All you need to do is connect the headset to the Internet and use your Meta user account to access your profile and the app store. The variety of games is of a high level, with titles as varied as Roblox or Iron Man VR, but also with titles that you have surely tried more than once outside of virtual reality, such as the famous Among Us. This is available with a virtual reality version that will make the search for suspects even more fun. On the other hand, Meta Quest 2 also has all kinds of tools and applications with which to use many other functionalities.

Seeing that Amazon has given a 34% discount on the Meta virtual reality device is great news. The price at which it is offered is only 299 euros instead of the 449.99 euros that it usually costs when there is no discount. The offer is important, since is placed below 300 euros and it remains at a very good price for this Christmas gift campaign that has already begun. This is the 128 GB memory model, with which you will have a good capacity to store the games and apps you download.

If you prefer a more powerful model, you should definitely take a look at the Meta Quest 3, because you may be interested in paying a little more to have the latest model available. The truth is that the second generation of the Quest is really efficient, but with the next version you will enjoy improvements. Lastly, you will also need the case for the Meta Quest 2, which will help you store and protect them in the way they deserve.