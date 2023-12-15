We always talk about the fact that having quality peripherals is an essential requirement within any gaming setup, and that in the case of consoles, where the controller is the main peripheral, the most advisable thing is always to go to the original models of the corresponding platform. However, there are times when some of us we need a little extra when playingand that is something we find in what are known as pro controls.

Although there are very high quality third-party options, many users prefer to purchase the model that their console company has launched on the market, such as the DualSense Edge or the Xbox Elite Series 2. Well, right now Amazon has the model created by Microsoft on sale, and the best of all is that it has reached its all-time low price, since right now it can be purchased for 109.99 euros.

This controller is the most complete model that Microsoft has ever launched on the market. With the Xbox Elite Series 2 we will not miss almost any possible customization option, since it incorporates a large number of features that can be modified to obtain a gaming experience suitable for different genres. In addition, it comes with all the accessories compatible with the device.

Unlike the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, which is a “cut down” model, the device in this offer incorporates 4 additional levers, 4 different joysticks, a standard crosshead, a case and the charging base. Furthermore, as far as features are concerned, the device allows you to adjust the tension of its levers, Its triggers have 3 locking modesits textured grip is totally enveloping, offers 40 hours of autonomy, and presents up to 3 different profiles.

