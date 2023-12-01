School holidays are approaching, but first the exams and final projects of the first semester. Therefore, if you want to have one of the best laptops on the market at your fingertips to carry out all your tasks, the best thing you can do is purchase this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6 with a saving of more than 150 euros in the Amazon store. In addition, this laptop has absolutely everything and will guarantee great performance on a daily basis. If you want to know all its features, just keep reading.

This is a non-stop. Amazon is still committed to offering flash deals after the hangover of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday on a large selection of electronic devices. Christmas is just around the corner and why not give a laptop equipped with the most cutting-edge features of the moment. This time, the online store has reduced the price of this wonderful Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6 and you can find it for 549 euros. Run for it because the offer is for a limited time with a 21% discount.

Lenovo, power and quality assured

If there is something that characterizes Lenovo, it is its fascinating quality-price ratio of all the products it offers and, as it could not be otherwise, with a very attractive price. In addition, its design is very light and elegant, ideal for taking it anywhere and working remotely.

Regarding its technical characteristics, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6 laptop has a procesador AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8 GB of RAM and a solid hard drive (SSD) with 512 GB of storage. It is clear that the power and speed of this type of electronic components is more than evident, since great solvency is obtained when carrying out all types of office tasks.

For its part, this laptop incorporates integrated graphics Iris Xe with a very quiet ventilation system, and has the Windows 10 Home operating system installed, although you will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 without problems.

Good screen and great autonomy

Screen resolution 14 inches with LED technology is 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD)perfectly suitable for enjoying your favorite multimedia content.

Therefore, they say that good performance and long battery life cannot go together, but they are wrong. This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6 brings with it a extraordinary battery life thanks to the optimization of the new AMD Ryzen 5000H-Series processors.

Likewise, the connections of this laptop are very varied. On its right side it has an SD card reader and a USB-A 3.2 1st generation input. At the other end, there is the power input, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB-A 2.0, a headphone and microphone jack, and an HDMI 1.4b port.

Finally, Lenovo has taken into account the privacy of its users when manufacturing this laptop. And you can keep your security intact with a physical shutter for webcam that offers you all the peace of mind in the world when you need it.