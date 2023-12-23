If Xiaomi has always been characterized by something, it is for being a brand that has very cheap products, although little by little it has been diversifying its catalog with new mid- and high-range devices. However, their bestsellers are usually focused on the most thrifty users.

For example, one of the products that generates the most sales in stores like AliExpress are its Bluetooth headphones, one of them, the most affordable of all. Are the Redmi Buds 4 Lite and its price on AliExpress Plaza is around 20 euros, depending on the moment. However, it is quite surprising to see that Amazon sells them even cheaper, for only 18 euros.

It all also depends on the color you select, but equality in terms of shipping – from Spain and express in both – Amazon is not usually the winner of this duel with AliExpress when we talk about Asian brands and low cost products.

These headphones have Bluetooth 5.3, sound cancellation in calls with AI and a good battery life of up to 20 hours.

They are for sale in four different colors, not all at the same price, mind you, although the black and white ones do cost the same.

In this case, the seller who has uploaded his Amazon catalog has undoubtedly done so with the intention of achieving a very high sales volume, and as a user you can benefit from that to buy these helmets, saving even more than you already have. They represent savings.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, not only do you have free shipping, but in just 24 hours you can have them at home, depending on the area of ​​Spain in which you live.

Lightweight, with 20 hours of battery and Bluetooth 5.3

Despite their price, if Xiaomi's wireless headphones stand out for something, it is because they sound quite good, better than one would expect, and these Redmi Buds 4 Lite promise precisely that, and also with some important improvements.

They go up in terms of battery life to Approximately 20 hours counting on the various charges that you can give it in its case, which is obviously included and it charges via USB Type C.

Not only that, but they also have Bluetooth 5.3 and Fast Pair with Google, and that is convenience, since this version of the Bluetooth standard has significantly improved stability to avoid the signal microcuts that occurred in previous versions.

They are, in short, headphones that, although they do not have noise cancellation – nor does any other at this price – but that offer quite good features for what they cost.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here