Wireless headphones are already absolutely ubiquitous in our lives, especially True Wireless, but now there is a new version that is quite innovative and for many users is also more comfortable. We are talking about bone conduction headphones.

If the headphones do not fit well in your ear and fall out or you simply prefer to have your ear free when playing sports or working, they are a perfect solution. and also now much cheaper than before. Amazon, for example, is holding a sale on bone conduction headphones from Shokz, the main brand in the sector.

The cheapest are the OpenMove, designed especially for runners, which drop to 62 euros temporarily, an affordable option to test how these headphones work and whether you are going to like them or not.

Bone transmission makes the sound reach the hearing system clearly in a new way. In addition, it adds comfort when exercising.

Of course The way these helmets work, which transmit vibrations through the bone, can be somewhat strange at first and certainly requires some adaptation time.but they have the advantage of providing comfort for certain people.

The bad news is obvious, and that is that due to their type of fit, it is impossible for them to have noise cancellation, since in the end your ear is completely free. One of its advantages can be its main disadvantage as well.

There is a much more affordable option if you are simply curious about bone conduction and do not want to spend the more than 60 euros that the Shokz model that we mentioned, which is mid-high range, costs.

They are the Lenovo X3 Pro, very similar but for less than 20 euros and with shipping from Spain by AliExpress Choice. It is an ideal alternative if you are bitten by the bug and want to see if they are good for you or not.

There is no doubt that, especially seeing the very wide distribution they are having, bone transmission helmets are here to stay. There is especially one sport in which they are displacing any other type of headphones, and that is swimming.

Almost all worthwhile aquatic MP3 players have bone transmission, and it makes the most sense, since you can use earplugs and listen to music at the same time, and it’s all integrated into one device, so there are no cables moving around while you swim

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here