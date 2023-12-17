For several years now there has been an Android brand that has been gaining loyal users, and it is OnePlus, which with its version of the operating system, cleaner and lighter than other options, is usually one of the ones that its users like the most, who usually They repeat when it's time to change mobile phones.

Furthermore, the features of their high-end products are excellent, and as soon as a little time passes, they plummet in price to become real bargains. This is what is happening now with the OnePlus 9 Por 5G, which despite having been presented two years ago is still a great mobile phone, although it now costs only 359 euros.

It already dropped during Black Friday to 379 euros on Amazon, sweeping sales, but now it's even cheaperand as we say, it is still an interesting option that is light years away from other devices of the same price.

These are all the details and features of the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus' high-end mobile phone that has a 120 Hz refreshment QHD+ screen, as well as a triple camera system with telephoto…

It boasts power, screen and charging speed, among other things, with many aspects that equal or put it above much more expensive phones, such as the Nothing Phone (2) or even the Pixel 7a.

Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM and 120 Hz screen

Reviewing everything that the OnePlus 9 Pro has to offer, in addition to 5G and WiFi 6, leads us to the conclusion that it is a phone that for 359 euros offers much more than what it costs.

For example, the Snapdragon 888 is still a processor capable of flying any Android application or game, but the 120 Hz AMOLED screen has no improvement today within the mid-range.

There is a detail that is quite surprising considering the price, and that is that not only does it have wireless charging but it is 50W of power, although you will need a charger that is capable of providing it. If not, the 65W per cable is not bad either.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a long life left, although stores like Amazon are selling it off, surely to make room for new releases from the brand that will arrive at much higher prices.

