If you are tired of being cold at home, especially if the space to be heated is more or less small, such as a bedroom or a small home office, it is not necessary to resort to major remedies such as turning on the heating throughout the house. .

One of the alternatives is to use a low-consumption radiator that emits just enough heat for those few square meters, and if it has some extras, so much the better. There Amazon has surprised by lowering a model that is not only ideal for this function, but even has WiFi, and for only 69 euros.

It is a Grindilux that It already has more than 1,500 reviews in the store, from users who highlight, among other things, how little it consumes. or how quickly it heats small spaces with quite comfortable heat.

Grindlinux Homely WiFi Warm 2000W

Low consumption electric radiator of up to 2000W and 2 adjustable powers, WiFi connectivity to control it remotely.

Buy it at the best price

The discount that Amazon currently applies is 44%, so it is clear that it is a bargain that is surely worth taking advantage of if you are on the hunt for some type of low-consumption radiator.

Furthermore, as is usual on Amazon, when the price exceeds 35 euros, shipping is completely free to any part of Spain, and if you have an Amazon Prime account, shipping is faster if possible. In just 24 hours you can receive your purchase at home.

Remote programmable and adjustable

In addition to doing what is asked of a radiator: temperatures from 5 to 40º, two power modes and safety shutdown to avoid overheating, this Gridinlux model also has WiFi and an application.

Not only will you be able to control it on its touch panel, regulating the temperature and mode of use, but in the Tuya Smart application you can link it and control it wherever you are. This way, for example, you can turn it on when you leave work so that when you get home the living room is at an ideal temperature.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

Also it is possible to simply set a daily schedule throughout the weekso that it turns off at some point at night and turns on first thing in the morning, and without the need to use an extra smart plug.

Obviously, there are other more powerful radiators, with more than 1000W, but as we have mentioned, for small spaces this model is now much cheaper than usual and also has remote control options that are always appreciated.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here