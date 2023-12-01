It is something we did not expect and, finally, it has happened. Amazon has hired SpaceX to launch several satellites Project Kuiper. The announcement draws particular attention because the firms are rivals in the field of satellite internet, although the former has proven to have a substantial advantage over the latter (and over any competitor in general).

SpaceX will make three launches for the company founded by Jeff Bezos starting in mid-2025. The Project Kuiper satellites will reach low Earth orbit (LEO) thanks to the Falcon 9 rocket. We are talking about an unbeatable launch system in terms of reliability- price that to date has completed more than 270 missions successfully.

Amazon relies on SpaceX to build its satellite constellation

Amazon appeared to be deliberately avoiding dropping SpaceX to carry out some of the Project Kuiper launches. This very rigid posture, apparently motivated by rivalry between both companiesgenerated a negative reaction among investors and members of the board of directors, who indicated that it was not the appropriate path.

Specifically, they blamed the company for certain delays in the launch of Project Kuiper and, above all, in contracting more expensive launches. The reality is that in today’s space launch market, SpaceX has no rival. The company has set up an exemplary business scheme with its Falcon rockets that has not been matched.

Amazon contracted a variety of launches to rival SpaceX companies to begin developing the Project Kuiper constellation. One of the launch vehicles in question was the Vulcan Centaur of United Launch Alliance (ULA), which should have put the project’s first two satellites into orbit, but never did.





The ULA rocket suffered delay after delay, which forced it to change vehicles and use the old Atlas 5. Amazon, which hoped to have Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat-2 in orbit in 2022, achieved it with the device about to retire on last October 6, but this is only a small step given that ULA still owes eight releases to Amazon.

Bezos’ company has also contracted launches from proprietary firm Blue Origin, as well as Arianespace, in the past. This range of suppliers is not enough, and Amazon makes this very clear in the press release. Hiring SpaceX will allow them reduce risks of delays and move forward at a good pace with the launch of Project Kuiper.

When we talk about Project Kuiper we talk about the initiative of the American billionaire behind Amazon to offer a satellite Internet service focused on offering connectivity in areas of the planet that do not have Internet. At the moment, Kuiper has only two prototypes in orbit, and hopes to bring its constellation to about 3,200 satellites.

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s firm that presents itself as the main competitor, has around 5,500 Starlink satellites in orbit, a developed business scheme and coverage in more than 60 countries.

Images: SpaceX | amazon

