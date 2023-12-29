In recent years the gaming sector has moved a lot and very fast, not only due to the arrival of a whole new generation of consoles, with Xbox Series and services like Game Pass, which already has millions of users.

With the latter, the definitive boost to cloud gaming has arrived, and there Amazon wants to intervene to take a part of those potential users, and it does so with Amazon Luna. This streaming gaming service is already in Spain and its price ranges between 4.99 and 9.99 euros per month, depending on the plan you select, of course.

However, in addition to the subscription, you need the controller, a model identical to that of the failed Stadia, although with Amazon behind it there are some more guarantees that this invention is going to work, and in fact The game catalog is filling up and the offers are raining: now the Luna controller costs only 49,99 euros.

This controller is essential to access Amazon's cloud gaming service, called Luna.

It was only cheaper at its launch, although not by much, but there is something new now: if you want, for 94 euros you can buy the controller in a pack with the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the most powerful of all those sold by Amazon.

Of course and as it could not be otherwise, shipping is completely free, as is usually the case with almost any order from Amazon, even more so if it is also a device from its own brands.

It is not necessary to have an Amazon Prime account, although it is advisable if you are in a hurry, since in this case delivery is much faster, in just one day in certain cases.

Cloud gaming on any device, including mobile

Unlike other projects, such as Stadia, Amazon Luna does not need anything more than the controller to be able to play its entire catalog. With it you can access your games on practically any device, regardless of the operating system.

You can play on iOS, Android, on a mobile phone, tablet or any computer, and also on televisions thanks to Firesticks, which is why it is sold in a pack with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

This commitment by Amazon is by no means the first of this giant in the video game sector, and there are already several games developed by its studios, although for now none have been a resounding success.

