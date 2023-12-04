If this Christmas you have thought about giving a smart speaker from Amazon but you have not been able to buy it during Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday, you will be happy to know that, after an increase to its usual price, we have reduced the price again. Echo Pop. The smallest of the range can be ours for 20.99 euros, at a minimum price and with free shipping included.

Buy the Echo Pop at the best price

As you will know if you have already kept track of it, this speaker has an official price of 54.99 euros so now that we have it for 20.99 euros we will be getting it for less than half, about 34 euros less and with free and fast shipping, in just three days, as long as we are Prime users or we take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order, since it does not exceed the required 29 euros.

The latest proposal in Amazon’s range of Echo smart speakers offers us a new design, with a hemispherical shape. Thus, the Echo Pop moves its light indicator to the top, just in front of the physical control buttons.

This speaker does not have a batterybut it is wireless in the connectivity section with the smartphone or the network: it has WiFi and Bluetooth and allows us to obtain information, set alarms and more, but above all, it allows us to enjoy our favorite music at a higher quality .

Because the Echo Pop is focused on improving our musical experience thanks to its 1.95″ speaker and above all its Premium sound, with compatibility with lossless HD music. This makes it ideal for taking advantage of high-quality audio from services such as Apple Music, Tidal or Music Unlimited from Amazon itself, although we can also use it with other streaming services such as Spotify or YouTube.





It has three buttons to raise and lower the volume or disconnect the three high-sensitivity microphones that integrates if we want that it is not listening.

But when the microphone is active, we have the possibility of giving orders using our voice, so we can use it for control. home automation control of our home and thus be able to turn lights on or off, control the television, adjust the home temperature and many other uses just by asking Alexa.

