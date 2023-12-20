Amazon Prime customers have until the end of the year to get a coupon €15 discount for your next purchase. The best thing about these gifts is that the conditions are usually very simple. Although, in this case, you have to use one of its best-known services: Amazon Photos. Therefore, we explain the requirements and what you have to do to get this coupon.

Until december 31, as long as you are a Prime customer, you could get 15 euros as a gift. This coupon doesn't have much mystery, and best of all, it is a promotion that, if you are eligible, you can use on your next purchase from your account directly once you receive confirmation in your email. But what is needed?

Use Amazon Photos and get 15 euros free

Leaving aside that the first condition is to be Prime customerthere are another series of requirements that must be met to be eligible. And, in this case, accounts with a free Prime trial period do not work. The good thing is that by logging in from this page with your Amazon account you will be able to clear up your doubts. And there are many other essential conditions that must be met. So you will not always be one of the lucky customers who can apply this offer. And hurry, the offer is valid until December 31, 2023.

To begin with, even if you meet each and every one of the requirements, there is one that you must meet: Receive an email in your email in which the banner from Amazon Photos with the 15 euros gift. Unfortunately you have to say goodbye to this bargain to end the year in the best way.

Unlike other occasions, this gift does not have a limited number of beads. Like, for example, when a coupon is given away and only the first 10,000 accounts can apply it. To give you an idea, these are the most important conditions:

'The offer only applies to those eligible Amazon Prime customers who upload at least one photo through the app Amazon Photos for the first time'. 'Only applies to customers who have a paid Prime subscription. Customers on a free trial period are not eligible. 'Amazon Business Prime members are not eligible.' 'Offer limited to one order per customer per account.' 'The promotional code will be automatically discounted from the next eligible purchase on www.amazon.es after purchase until January 15, 2024.' 'To benefit from the offer, it is necessary to make an order with a minimum value of 30 euros. Shipping costs and additional costs, including, for example, gift wrapping, do not contribute to meeting the minimum purchase threshold.'

In case you are not one of the lucky customers, you will see this message when you log in: 'Sorry, you are not eligible for this offer.'

what is there to do

If you are finally one of the Prime customers chosen to benefit from this promotion, then you only have to follow a few more steps to get 15 euros free:

Install the Amazon Photos app or enter from the browser. It is available for PC, in the App Store or Google Play.

Uploading a photo is also enough.

Within four days you will receive confirmation that you have received the gift voucher. Please note that this email will confirm that you have received the promotional credit in your account. In addition, they will give you a series of instructions so that you can redeem the €15 gift on Amazon without any problems.