The Amazon Fire TV is a multimedia device that allows you to enjoy a wide variety of content on your television, from movies and series to games and applications.

Its operating system is constantly updated to offer you new features and improvements that optimize your user experience. It is for this reason that it has positioned itself as one of the best products you can find on the market.

However, until recently, the interface lacked a feature present on Google TV and Android TV, as well as most streaming services.

Recently, the device has received a small but notable update that adds a feature well known to Netflix users, it is the function Continue watching from Amazon Fire TV.

The “Continue watching” function reaches all Amazon Fire TVs

Amazon

Through a statement, the company confirmed the arrival of this function whose main objective is to simplify the process of resuming viewing your favorite series and programs.

Now, when you access the Fire TV home screen, you will find a new section that allows you to see a list of all the content you have started watching, but haven't finished. Selecting an item from the list will open the corresponding app and play the content at the exact moment you left it.

It should be noted that to use this feature it is not necessary to go to the device settings and activate it manually, as the feature will be rolling out worldwide through a server-side update, so you do not need to do anything else.

Amazon has confirmed that, for the moment, Keep Watching is not compatible with all apps, with Max, STARZ, MGM+, Prime Video and Amazon Freevee being the first availableand services such as Peacock and Tubi will be added in the coming months.

However, the e-commerce giant has plans to expand this functionality to include additional services in the future, but as of now there is no set date.