Smart watches have become an essential accessory for all those looking for a device with which to monitor their physical activity, control their health and receive notifications directly on their wrist. This Ticwatch Pro 5 is perfect for this and, in addition, it is now discounted on Amazon.

Over the past few years, the rise of smart watches has been unstoppable. Progressively, its position in the market has grown until it has become, for many, a faithful companion with whom to do sports, go for a walk, control our notifications or answer calls at specific times. All this from a device that weighs just a few grams and that, in addition, has the peculiarity that they are 100% customizable thanks to the number of dials and straps that we can use and change quickly.

Within this market, one of the models that has managed to bring together growing popularity in the market has been the Ticwatch Pro 5. A device that offers us a large number of features and that, in addition, today we can find it with 25% discount. Going from 359.99 euros RRP to 269.99 euros. We tell you some of its main features.

Your perfect training partner

We will begin by explaining one of the most developed aspects it has: sports. Thanks mainly to both the GPS and the rest of the sensors it incorporates, offering us more than 100 sports modes. This Ticwatch 5 Pro is capable of accompanying us in our training and giving us all the metrics we need in real time. One of the most notable, for example, is VO2 Max. One metric is that it is essential to know the state of our cardiovascular health by analyzing the amount of oxygen that our body may be able to consume during physical exercise.

Furthermore, with a simple touch we will be able to know up to five indicators that can provide us with a very detailed report about our state of health. Such as heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, stress level and cardiovascular health.

Long duration battery

One of the characteristics that generate the greatest interest in this type of device is autonomy. Ticwatch has done an excellent job in terms of optimization, allowing us to incorporate a long-lasting battery that promises up to 80 hours with normal use of the device. More than enough to be able to spend several days with it without having to keep an eye on having a charger near the device. In addition, fast charging technology has also been added. In just 30 minutes, we will be able to have up to 65% of the battery fully charged to be able to have everything ready for our next activity.

One of the most striking aspects of this watch is its compass. With it, we will be able to find our way back at any time when we are doing sports and we do not remember the way back. The clock will guide us step by step until we orient ourselves towards the point of origin with astonishing accuracy.

Remember that today we can buy this Ticwatch Pro 5 with a 25% discount, going from 359.99 euros RRP to 269.99 euros.