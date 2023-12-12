The MacBook Air has been sweeping sales since they were first introduced to society by Steve Jobs and taking its first version straight out of an envelope. A lot has happened and now the advantage of versatility and portability is not as great with other models, but they once again have a secret weapon: Apple’s ARM processors.

Specifically, the last one is the MacBook Air with M2, a processor that we have proven to fly in any circumstance and that has a lifespan for many yearspromising that not in two or three years you will have to change your laptop, so that adds even more value to this model.

In addition, the price is not excessively something compared to previous years, and for only 1,149 euros you can buy the MacBook Air M2 on Amazon in night black or silver gray, as you prefer.

The MacBook Air M2 is the renewal of the best-selling laptop in the world that comes with a new generation of the Apple Silicon SoC.

It falls well short of the MacBook Pro and also the Air with M2 and 15″ screen, the latest of Apple’s creations.

The savings when buying it on Amazon is 150 euros compared to what the same model would cost you in the official Apple store, and without disadvantages, since Amazon is a store that offers all the desirable guarantees and more in terms of shipping and after-sales service.

Not only that, but you also have the possibility of contracting Apple Care insurance during the purchase process, a way to cover yourself against accidents and damages that the equipment may suffer and that are not covered by the mandatory legal guarantee.

Performance to make you forget about everything

With 8GB of RAM and the aforementioned Apple M2 as a processor, all Apple devices that use this combination – including the latest Mac Mini – perform perfectly with day-to-day applications such as Safari, Chrome, Office, Teams and similar, but They are also capable of running video and photo editing applications without problems.

Not only that, but when it comes to playing they also provide a good level, although obviously not having a dedicated graphics card cannot be demanded the same as a Windows PC specifically set up for gaming.

The best of all is that, as we have mentioned before, if Apple products already showed superior durability than those of other brands, now with ARM processors things have improved even more, extending the useful life of all their computers.

So much so that Apple has begun to notice the drop in the number of MacBook sales because those who bought an M1 a few years ago have not yet seen the need to exchange it for a new one.

