There are many wireless headphones for sale, and very good ones at that, although normally those that cost less than 100 euros tend to have significantly lower performance than the high-end models. They tend to, as there are some pretty notable exceptions.

One of them is from Amazon, and not only are they sold in this store but they are part of their own product catalog: the Echo Buds 2nd Gen, which with active noise cancellation and quality audio boast a price right nowsince they have dropped to only 68.99 euros.

It’s exactly the same price they had during Black Friday, and they also cost exactly the same in black and white, so you have a variety to choose from. Not only that, but for two euros more the model that comes with a wireless charging case is on sale, a small price to pay in exchange for much more convenience.

Smart headphones with active noise cancellation, integrated Alexa and uninterrupted 5-hour autonomy.

Its performance is very, very good, as Business Insider Spain could see in the analysis of these Echo Buds 2, and the quality of the ANC stands out above all, which is precisely one of the things that works the worst in cheap headphone models.

For that money there are no other better headphones today., and also if there is something that characterizes Amazon as a store and as a brand, it is that it usually responds very well to any problem with the shipping or operation of its products. Shipping is free, as always, and if you have a Prime account you can receive your order in just one day from the purchase at home.

That gives a lot of guarantees since if you don’t like how they work or you simply find another better model during shipping, you can cancel everything and get your money back, although as we say, they are wireless headphones that for what they cost are more than outstanding.

The battery life with each charge is about five hoursalthough its case can give it three more charges, so in the end it lasts between 15 and 20 hours, depending on the use you make of noise cancellation, a function that always increases energy consumption.

They are quite comfortable with a “button” design, one of the most common types of headphones on the market today, and come with several pads so you can use the ones that best fit your ear.

