If you are a runner, triathlete or practice sports in which quantifying your performance is desirable, you surely already have a sports watch, possibly high-end, a segment in which the top Garmins of the moment undoubtedly reign, with the Fénix 7 as a reference. and rival to beat.

Nevertheless, There is life beyond the Fénix family, and within the Garmin watch catalog are the Epix Pro 2which are also very complete and now cheaper than ever, since Amazon has given them a very important discount of 230 euros.

The price of the 47mm model becomes 712 euros, while the 51mm model also drops quite a bit, in its case to 786 euros temporarily and probably for a short time.

The robust and aesthetic design features a bright AMOLED display, a fast-response touchscreen, traditional buttons and a fiber-reinforced polymer case.

It is undoubtedly an expensive investment, yes, but it is very worth it if you are a runner, cyclist or triathlete, and particularly if what you like is the mountains, dirt roads, trail running or hiking.

That said, since you plan to make a similar expense, a store like Amazon offers the maximum guarantees to do so, with the possibility of taking out extra insurance for your product, free shipping in just 24 hours and an after-sales service that few can match in Spain. .

Up to 31 days of battery, LED flashlight and high mountain satellites

It must be taken into account that if you go on vacation to the mountains, whether to a competition or to train, it is important that your watch offers you enough autonomy to spend practically the entire day outside and with the GPS activated.

There the Garmin Epix 2 Pro is much better than the Fenix, since in smartwatch mode it reaches 31 days of battery life, less when you are doing an activity, but enough to complete a whole day without many problems.

It also has an LED flashlight, advanced satellite maps and many more details that are useful whether you are a mountaineering and trail fan or not, since it has practically everything that the Fenix ​​has but with notable improvements.

It has turn indications for bike routes, trail names and maps and even adaptations for running on slopes, something that other normal running watches of course do not have.

For running it is ideal, even with Garmin Coach, the brand's software that offers personalized recommendations and training adapted to your level.

