Getting a new smartwatch with all kinds of functions now comes at a better price. If you are thinking of buying a new smartwatch to start the year in the best way, Amazon has the perfect model with GPS and a lot of battery. We refer to the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra. This particular model not only has an ultra-durable design, but it has all the features you need.

There is no doubt that it is not always that easy. And it's not every day you can find a premium smartwatch at this price. For sports lovers or for those who go on the road, this smart watch is one of the best options of the moment. Between what it has military certificate and its battery can last up to 45 days, the truth is that it may be the right smartwatch.

A premium watch with GPS

First of all, it must be taken into account that the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra has a screen 1.4-inch Dual Display 2.0 AMOLED. From this touch panel you have the opportunity to check all the notifications you receive on your smartphone. Also, keep in mind that its touch panel comes with Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint protection. Perfect to avoid scratches.

Leaving aside its touch screen a bit, this model comes with the operating system Google's Wear OS. In this way, you will be lucky enough to enjoy a wide variety of applications. So you will easily be able to take full advantage of the potential of this smart watch.

Returning to the design of this premium smartwatch, it should be noted that it has a military certificate MIL-STD-810G and IP68 protection. Thus, it is not only resistant to bumps and scratches, but also resistant to water and dust. So you won't have to worry about anything when you wear it on your wrist.

Although not everything is screen. Its battery is one of the best aspects of this model. Its autonomy is what draws the most attention at all times. For example, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS offers you up to 45 days of autonomy in essential mode.

More than 100 training modes

Another of the great advantages of this TicWatch watch is that it offers you more than 100 training modes professionals. Not only will you have the opportunity to record data when you go for a walk or strength train, but you will also find the well-known high-intensity interval training 'HIIT'. This way you can quickly track your physical condition.

On the other hand, this smartwatch will not give you performance problems. In large part to its Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip and its 1 GB RAM memory. In addition, it offers you up to 8 GB of internal storage. So it's not bad at all.

If the original price of this smartwatch It was €299.99 in stores like Amazon or on its official website, right now it has a discount of more than €150. So it is one of the best times to debut this smart watch with a large battery and GPS. Therefore, you can get this model for only €145 if you take advantage of this Amazon discount. And if you want the model with 4G/LTE, it is available for only €159.99. This way you have the option to choose the one you like the most.