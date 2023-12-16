Amazon backs down on its plans to open a new logistics center in La Muela, Zaragoza, and has decided to announce its closure before even cutting the inaugural ribbon. Although the warehouse has been built for months in the Centrovía industrial estate, has received a million-dollar investment and has had an activity license since October, the multinational has come to the conclusion that what is best for it is to rent it out. The decision has come as “a splash of cold water” in the region. Ultimately, the project was expected to create employment for around 1,500 people.

La Muela is not the only example of how the company is rethinking its post-pandemic scenario, nor is it its only pending project in Spain.

Give up before starting. Amazon refuses to launch its new warehouse in La Muela, Zaragoza. The decision was conveyed to the staff at the beginning of the month, but it was not officially revealed until this week. With it, it frustrates the aspirations of a region that hoped to host a powerful logistics center capable of generating around one and a half thousand jobs.

The company announced its deployment in Aragon during the pandemic and ended up building a large 140,000 square meter facility on a 20-hectare plot of the Centrovía industrial estate, in La Muela. The warehouse had been built for several months, had an activity license since the beginning of October and even had eight employees hired precisely to prepare for the opening.

70 million euros. That is the investment that, according to Heraldo, El Periódico de Aragón or Cadena SER, Amazon has dedicated to the Centrovía Polígono project: 35 million for the purchase of land and construction and the same amount for equipment. Some sources, however, considerably reduce the resources deployed. They are not the only figures that have emerged, beyond its around 14 hectares of surface, including a 35,000 square meter parcel sorting center, or the 20 hectares that its plot occupies.

It was estimated that the logistics project would employ 1,452 people spread over three shifts, although in recent days Amazon has refused to specify its hiring plans and assures that the volume is subject to the progress of the business.

The forecasts were strong enough that the City Council of La Muela, a town of 6,200 inhabitants, anticipated a notable arrival of employees and was already looking for ways to “assume the arrival of new neighbors.” Its mayor, Adrián Tello, acknowledged on Thursday that the decision is a “jug of cold water” for the town. “We all wanted the company to open, which is why time, money and effort have been invested,” he confessed to the SER network.

“Mega ship” for rent. The company has decided to rent its La Muela facilities, although Tello warns that the plant has been designed so closely to the needs of the multinational, so “to the millimeter for Amazon”, that if there is a new company interested in occupying it, it must apply. new licenses. As for the workers who were preparing the opening, the company has already offered them the possibility of relocating to other facilities in Zaragoza. Just a few months ago, an “Inboud cross dock” center was inaugurated there, which, according to figures released at the time, would have hundreds of positions.

Adapting to changes in scenery. Amazon has not delved into the reasons that led it to correct its course and give up on a center that, although it had an activity license, still lacked an official opening date. His argument is that he “always evaluates” his network to adjust it to “business needs.” “As part of that effort, and after careful consideration, we have decided to rent out our La Muela facilities,” he concludes.

His decision coincides with a “puncture” in online commerce. After the “boom” experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Amazon announced its ambitious growth plans in Aragon, the latest data from the sector show a decline in a scenario marked by the escalation of record prices in 2022.

The report 'E-commerce in Spain, trends in times of inflation', by the EAE Business School, shows that this year the figure for income from electronic commerce in Spain will stand at 6,207 million euros, which represents a decline of 17 % compared to 2022. Sources from Andy Jassy's company acknowledge to El Periódico de Aragón that “there is not enough demand” for the new center.

The effect on the region. The other message that Amazon wanted to emphasize is its commitment to Aragón, and she insists: “We will continue investing to support our more than 700 employees and the communities in which they live.” The company has facilities in the Zaragoza Logistics Platform (Plaza) and another in the City of Transport for food, in addition to three AWS data centers.

Amazon's statements have not, however, prevented the decision to back down with La Muela from causing a political earthquake. The opposition has already asked the regional government for explanations and President Jorge Azcón insists that the decision to abandon the project came before he came to power.

Other movements in Spain. The one in La Muela was not the only Amazon project in Spain pending an opening date. Nor is it the first to suffer the consequences of fluctuations in demand. In July of last year it decided to suspend the opening of four logistics centers that it supposedly had on the table in Catalonia, the Basque Country and Andalusia and shortly after El Confidencial went further and assured that the company was directly putting the possibility of building new ones on the dry dock. logistics plants in Spain until 2024.

Since then, the online commerce giant has made changes to its national operations, such as the one it announced at the beginning of 2024 with centers in Martorelles and Far de l'Empordá, in Girona, and its strategy has also registered changes. Cinco Días published a month ago that after two years of stopping new logistics projects, Andy Jassy's multinational was looking for a location to open a warehouse on the A-6 axis in Madrid and also hoped to receive a license to create another logistics station in Malaga.

Plans in Asturias and Extremadura. The multinational has other projects pending opening in Spain. In 2021, it announced the creation of a large logistics center for the northwest in the Bobes industrial estate, in Siero, Asturias, which aroused the enthusiasm of the region both for its business scope and for the job creation it will bring: it is expected to provide work to 2,000 people.

The project has already received a considerable investment – 13.5 million euros for the 200,000 m2 of industrial land and 4.3 for the urbanization works – but in September political and business sources explained to El País that at least for the moment it is “pause”. The initial forecast was for it to be activated in 2022.

Another of the notable projects is that of the Badajoz Logistics Platform. At the beginning of October, after meeting with company officials, the Minister of Economy, Employment and Digital Transformation of Extremadura confirmed that for the moment Amazon will not set up shop in the city. “It informed us that, due to the readjustment in its business growth forecasts in Europe, it does not have an opening date for its center in Badajoz,” acknowledged the regional leader, who ruled out the multinational reactivating the project for at least two years. .

Cover image: Adrian Sulyok (Unsplash)

