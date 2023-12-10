The problem of mining in Mexico, which in recent years has been an issue because private companies abuse the land and nearby towns, served as inspiration for Amat Escalante for his new film “Lost in the Night”, which opens in commercial theaters next Thursday, December 14.

The plot follows a young man who is searching for his missing mother, who was demonstrating against an extractive company. Juan Daniel García Treviño (“I’m no longer here”), Bárbara Mori (“Thirty-something, single and fantastic”), Ester Expósito (“Elite”), Fernando Bonilla (“She walks alone”) and newcomer Mafer Osio make up the cast .

“The stories emerge from where I am, from where I live, from the changes that happen. Just as in ‘Heli’ (2013) everything arose from the automotive companies that arrive in Guanajuato and affect the land, now there was partially inspiration from mining, which in Mexico is a big issue,” says Escalante.

“Lost in the Night” is produced by Nicolás Celis (“ROMA”), Fernanda de la Peza and Alejandro Sugich. It premiered internationally, although out of competition, at the Cannes International Film Festival and, in Mexico, at the Guanajuato Film Festival. The reviews in both places, plus those generated by the Morelia contest, were positive. The film has been classified by RTC with the letter “C”, so it can only be seen by people over 18 years of age on the more than 150 screens it will have in the Mexican Republic.

“The most normal thing is to tell stories and make art from tragedy, conflict. My films are that,” Amat said during the official presentation of the feature film. The film was filmed on location in Guanajuato, for which a house was built entirely where the wealthy family that the main character meets lives.

“Many have asked us where that house is and it no longer exists, it was only for the movie,” details De la Peza. García Treviño highlighted that he only read the script once and it happened two weeks before filming began. The real work was to understand the character and let things flow as the director indicated.

“It was realizing that I also lived those stories. I come from a similar place where we normalize disappearances, so I was not looking for a character but for myself, to be aware of that and from there I took the character,” said the also actor in “La civil.”

Bárbara Mori enjoys acting thanks to therapy

For a few months now, every time Bárbara Mori stops on a set, she no longer does so with the great self-imposed expectations that prevented her from enjoying and enjoying her work.

For more than 20 years in her career, there was always the ghost of wanting to demonstrate to others her acting ability, which eventually wore her down without fully realizing it.

But when he filmed “Lost in the Night,” a film that hits national theaters next Thursday, coupled with a therapy he was undergoing, things changed.

For the film, director Amat Escalante (“Heli” and “The Wild Region”) did not let him read the script until there were a few days left before filming began and, furthermore, There were no scene rehearsals, but a lot of improvisation as well as understanding the characters’ past, which would never be seen on screen.

For someone who likes to lock himself in his room for weeks and prepare thoroughly, that was a shock. But it served to remove the burden he carried in previous years.

“I was very insecure, I had a need to do things right,” Barbara accepts about her first two decades of career.

“Here the process I experienced was a watershed, not only for me as an actress, but for the woman I am. “I learned how to enjoy the process and the work, to enjoy going to set without the expectation of having to do it well,” she adds.

And she elaborates on the other personal complement: “I have done therapies to heal Bárbara, my mother, my partner, and when I became an actress, it appeared that I had started acting as this woman who was absolutely insecure and in need of external approval. It was when I realized she was another woman who loved herself and she was no longer looking for a place in the world.”

In “Lost in the Night”, Bárbara plays a wealthy class woman, with a partner and children (Ester Expósito and Fernando Bonilla), who experience the arrival of a young man (Juan Daniel García Treviño) in search of his mother who disappeared for opposing to an extractive company.

It is a thriller that premiered internationally at the last Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered favorable reviews.

SYNOPSIS

A film that seeks to do justice

“Emiliano” (Juan Daniel García Treviño) lives in a mining town in Mexico. Motivated by a deep sense of justice, he searches for those responsible for the disappearance of his activist mother, who had demonstrated against an international mining company.

Receiving no help from the police or the judicial system, he finds a clue that leads him to the eccentric Aldama family, made up of a famous artist “Rigoberto Duplas” (Fernando Bonilla), his famous wife “Carmen Aldama” (Bárbara Mori) and his beautiful daughter “Mónica Aldama” (Ester Expósito).

After landing a job as a clerk in the family home, his determination will lead him to uncover the secrets that lie beneath the surface.

