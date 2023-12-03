Once December has entered (with the permission of Black Friday) the common mortals start compulsive Christmas shopping for ties, perfumes and nougats. However, in Amancio Ortega’s house the tradition seems to be very different.

If a few days ago we told you about the change in Pontegadea’s investment trend in renewable energies with the help of Repsol, the latest movement of Amancio Ortega’s investment instrument has occurred with the purchase of one of Amazon’s largest logistics centers in Ireland.

Investment of 1,200 million for logistics. Pontegadea is diversifying its real estate investments in very different areas. Initially it showed a preference for office buildings, but quickly switched to luxury residential accommodation, and even purchasing buildings to lease to hotel chains. However, in recent months it has focused on logistics facilities where it has already invested more than 1.2 billion euros between the United States, the Netherlands and Ireland.

The Irish Times has confirmed that the acquired facilities have a total area of ​​more than 110,000 square meters, for which Pontegadea has spent 225 million euros. For a year now, Amazon has been the main tenant of the facility, occupying some 58,000 square meters dedicated to the distribution and storage of products that are delivered throughout Ireland and the rest of Europe.

From the landlord of Big Tech to buying their warehouses. Amancio Ortega took his first investment steps outside of Inditex by purchasing strategic office buildings, located in the main business centers in Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom. This led it to become the main landlord for large technology companies, which rented its buildings to establish their headquarters there. Meta, Google, Amazon, Spotify or Apple have offices or stores located in buildings owned by Amancio Ortega.

In 2022, Pontegadea began an opening into the logistics sector by purchasing an important complex with an area of ​​103,000 square meters in the Dutch town of Venlo, close to the southeastern border with Germany, for which it paid 105 million euros. This facility is already at full capacity, housing the logistics company DSV until 2033.

No debt, all benefits. Pontegadea’s successful investments have made it in just a few years the largest real estate investor in Spain by the value of its properties, reaching a valuation of 18,150 million euros, well above Colonial with 12,209 million euros, and Merlin, with a valuation of 11,301 million euros.

One of the keys to Pontegadea’s success is having direct financing from Amancio Ortega. The millionaire directly injects Pontegadea with 100% of the annual dividend that corresponds to his Inditex shares. In 2023, Amancio Ortega received 2,217 million from Inditex, which has gone directly to purchases and investments in renewables and in this operation.

This financing system means that the company does not need to resort to external financing for its annual investments, so everything is net benefits. In 2022, the company announced a positive balance of 2,092 million euros, 30% more than in the previous year.

