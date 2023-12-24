Suara.com – Happy news comes from the family of Alyssa Soebandono and Dude Herlino. After announcing his wife's pregnancy, now the two of them are telling the public about the gender reveal moment that this small family had.

Through Instagram, the two of them showed off the moment they visited a gynecologist to check their womb. This couple also checked the gender of their unborn child.

“Alhamdulillah, masha Allah tabarakallah,” wrote Alyssa Soebandono as a caption.

On this visit to the obstetrician, Alyssa and Dude Herlino brought their two sons, Muhammad Dirgantara Ariendra Harlino and Malik Mahendra Harlino.

These two children looked enthusiastic when they accompanied their father and mother to the obstetrician. The brothers even looked so happy when the doctor revealed the gender of their younger sibling.

After giving birth to boys twice, this time Alyssa Soebandono and Dude Harlino were apparently entrusted with caring for girls, because the doctor announced that this time the couple was blessed with a girl fetus.

Knowing this, Dude Herlino and Alyssa's first child, Muhammad Dirgantara Ariendra Harlino, looked very happy. He screamed when he showed his joy.

“Really (girl)? Wow!” he shouted happily.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, Malik Mahendra Harlino, was confused and needed to be explained by his father.

“His sister's woman,” said Dude.

There was also a moment when the two boys were really happy to see their sister's ultrasound. Their gazes looked teary but the smiles did not fade from their faces.

As a result, the moment this small family held a simple gender reveal succeeded in stealing attention and drawing various comments.

“I'm so happy and moved to see the children who are so happy. Always happy, Icha and dude,” commented one netizen.

“It's very moving, Masyaallah, his brother is really happy and very calm,” said another netizen.

“MasyaAllah, the brothers are full of smiles,” wrote one of the netizens.

“MasyaAllah. I'm happy that my brothers have a little sister. Ica and her baby are healthy,” added a different netizen.