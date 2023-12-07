The former Nerazzurri striker on the Argentinian who has just renewed: “He puts Inter before everything. An excellent captain”

Vincenzo D’Angelo

6 December 2023 (change at 10:30) – MILAN

When a striker enters the hearts of the fans, it then becomes impossible to think of seeing him in another shirt. Alessandro Altobelli played at Inter for eleven years, he was the most disappointed of all when he was sold because a visceral bond had been created between him and the Nerazzurri people. The same one that today unites Lautaro Martinez to the Nerazzurri world. Spillo, meanwhile, is still the second goalscorer of all time, with 209: a monument of Inter history. “But be careful, Lautaro can reach me eh… I told him some time ago, then if he renews…”.

Well, here we are for the renewal. To reach his 209 goals, however, he will still need time…

“I met him at a dinner at the Qatari embassy and I told him without problems: “you are the only one who can surpass me”. And I really wish him so.”

Also because you have always been a fan of his.

“I like him a lot. He scores goals, fights, sacrifices himself, works for the team. He never does anything trivial and never makes a wrong decision. Like that of renewing: a nice demonstration of attachment to the shirt, a good example for those instead he only thinks about money. His message is strong: Inter comes first.”

In an era where flags no longer exist, Lautaro could become a great exception.

“I am convinced of it. And then now with the captain’s armband on his arm he is even more responsible. But he deserves it: he is truly an example for his teammates, he is always available to everyone, he never takes his leg back. And he cried after losing the scudetto a few years ago.”

With an international trophy he can win the Ballon d’Or

About the Argentine

Do you think he will end his career at Inter?

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

“It would be nice. Some time ago I told him: “everyone loves you here, from the club to the fans. Milan is your city, your ideal place”. And Inter is lucky to have a champion like this, who is about to enter the period best of his career: now, he combines talent and an eye for goal with experience and awareness. And with another international trophy, he can win the Ballon d’Or.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED