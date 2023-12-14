Sega renews the licenses of sagas such as Altered Best, Shinobi, Out Run or After Burner, which could receive new reboots such as Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi.

Sega gave us one of the best news this month when they announced the reboots of many of their classic sagas, from the days of Mega Drive or Dreamcast: Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage y Crazy Taxi.

These five sagas will receive new games (it is not known whether remakes or sequels, but new games nonetheless) in the coming years (Jet Set Radio being one of the most anticipated, which has its original creators).

But Sega already said that there would be more on the way… and we can get an idea of ​​what other sagas will be revived in the coming years by looking at the licenses that Sega has renewed in Japan, discovered by Gematsu between yesterday and today.

The licenses that Sega has registered and could revive in the future

Altered Beast: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023134972 Eternal Champions: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023134974 Jet Set Radio: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023134973 Kid Chameleon: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023134975 Alex Kidd: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023135488 After Burner: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023135487 Crazy Taxi: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023135460 House of the Dead: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023135461 Outrun: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023135486 Shinobi: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023135459 Streets of Rage: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023135462 Super Monkey Ball: https://chizai-watch.com/t/2023135485

Four of the five games announced by Sega at The Game Awards (Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Crazy Taxi and Streets of Rage) are on those renewed licenses, which include arcade classics like Outrun, After Burner, House of the Dead the Mega Drive as Kid Chameleon.

IPs that have not received new deliveries (not counting re-releases) in many years, along with others that have had a little more life, such as The House of the Dead or Alex Kidd, but in other studios.

Of course, perhaps not all of these sagas will be revived, or have games in development at the same time, and Sega is simply updating its licenses. But it is clear that Sega thinks about the future… looking to the past, and with this it has put the fans in its pocket.

Other interesting articles:

Sega will release a new Sonic 3D game in 2024, according to this rumor

And also

Discover more about Javier Escribano, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more