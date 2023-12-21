Tom Duinhof sits in his wheelchair in the living room of his house in Wierden. He turned 64 last week. It was nice to celebrate his birthday. But the realization that it could well be his last birthday was also certainly present. His body is giving up little by little: the muscle strength is gone almost everywhere and he can only speak and swallow. He has had the muscular disease ALS for more than three years. “A debilitating disease,” say he and his wife Joke. “When you get diagnosed, you get your death sentence.” The fundraisers being held these weeks for a medicine against ALS are doing Tom and his wife well.