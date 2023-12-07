Suara.com – The relationship between Olla Ramlan and Nindy Ayunda was strained. Reportedly, this happened after a recording circulated that allegedly Nindy was badmouthing Olla Ramlan’s name.

Since the recording circulated, their relationship has been in a bad condition. In fact, this happened for several years.

Olla Ramlan and Nindy Ayunda. (Instagram)

However, recently their relationship has improved. Communication is now well established. This is proven by Nindy’s presence as a guest star on the podcast hosted by Olla Ramlan which airs on YouTube.

In the video, it is not only Nindy and Olla’s problems that are discussed. However, they also discussed their relationship with Nikita Mirzani.

When discussing Nikita Mirzani, Nindy admitted that she did not want to meet the mother of three children. He admitted that he was still hurt.

One of the things that remains in Nindy’s heart to this day is when Nikita Mirzani insulted her late biological father.

Since then, Nindy admitted that she would not forgive and even met Nikita Mirzani.

“No. I don’t want to (meet Nikita Mirzani). Because I’m really sick. My late father was insulted,” said Nindy Ayunda to Olla Ramlan.

Nindy admitted that to this day she still has evidence that Nikita Mirzani insulted her father.

“I have proof of everything,” continued Nindy.

Portrait collage of Nindy Ayunda and Nikita Mirzani. (Instagram)

The 34-year-old woman admitted that she should be the one who was angry. The reason is that Nikita Mirzani suddenly interfered in her personal affairs.

“If I could tell everything, I should be the one who was angry with them. Because I never felt like I had problems with people,” said Nindy.

“I’m just weird like that. How come I’m the one getting divorced but lots of people are interfering like that,” said Nindy.

Nindy Ayunda realized that wild assumptions outside gave rise to suspicions that she and Nikita Mirzani seemed to have problems. However, he chose to remain silent.

Nindy Ayunda at Bareskrim Polri, Friday (26/5/2023). (Suara.com/Adiyoga Priyambodo)

“If you say I have a problem, how come it’s wrong, it’s a wrong perception. It’s my fault, I’m a person who doesn’t talk to people much. I never explain problems to people. Because for me silence is everything,” explained Nindy.

As is known, Nikita Mirzani’s relationship with Nindy Ayunda is known to be strained. Even to this day their relationship is still heated.

It is not known exactly what made Nikita Mirzani feel hostile. However, their relationship started to become strained when Nindy’s relationship with her husband became strained.