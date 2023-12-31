The American reached 10 goals scored and winning passes. In his career he had only achieved a similar goal with Chelsea. Now Pioli and Cardinale enjoy it

Marco Pasotto

December 30 – 9.12pm – MILAN

Ten on the report card. Maybe not for the performance, good but not excellent, but we get to ten by adding the two most important things for an attacker: goals plus assists. That is, six plus four. The sumptuous figure with which Christian Pulisic bids farewell to 2023 and which allows Milan, especially Pioli, to have a turbulent-free start to the year, tells us that the captain of the US national team had managed to reach double figures in his career – between goals and winning passes – only once: 2019-20 season, thirteen active involvements in his first year at Chelsea, but we are talking about a figure put together over the entire season. Now, however, we are not even halfway through, and Christian has already left a profound mark on this Milan '23-24, damned clinging to the imagination and effectiveness of those like him.

vitamins

—

The match against Sassuolo, in fact, revealed something very evident: when the ball is hot, when it is heavy as happens if the results are struggling to arrive and the coach gives the impression of being with half a foot out, it is necessary to take into the most talented players are responsible for the situation. Who is not afraid to risk a dribble, to try the play. In a match where the fear of making mistakes distorted the essence of the Devil, Pulisic tried to set an example. Of course, he often didn't succeed, especially in the first half. But he tried, while there were those who didn't even try. Then, in the second half, the goal provided vitamins and a little more mental lightness to everyone, including him. And he was the only one who remained a danger to his opponents until the end. From his right wing to the one on the opposite side traveled by Leao it was like seeing the two faces of the moon. One lit, the other in darkness.

trust

—

Pulisic is enjoying it and evidently has a certain pleasure in scoring heavy goals. The one in Genoa, the one in Newcastle, the one today against Sassuolo who were dangerously close to confirming themselves as Milan's bête noire. Things Christian can't know. Luckily for him he wasn't there in the 2-5 draw last January, although unfortunately for him he wasn't even there in the scudetto match. One of Captain America's brightest virtues is continuity, which by the way has never been his strong point: in eight of his last eleven league appearances he took part in at least one goal. Four goals and four assists. Gerry Cardinale obviously enjoys it, partly because they are fellow countrymen, partly because Christian in the USA helps him increase his commercial turnover and partly because he is one of the brightest stars of the latest RedBird market. Pulisic landed at Milanello to regain confidence, credibility and continuity after having exhausted his time at Chelsea. In the championship, throughout his career, he had never started so well. It can be said that his personal mission has already almost succeeded.

