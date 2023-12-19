The last few months have represented a period of profound changes within the French brand, which should lead to a different 2024 in many ways, including a completely overhauled car. The first step was to reorganize the management with the relocation of Laurent Rossi to special projects, while Philippe Krief, formerly of Ferrari and Alfa Romeo, rose to the top of the French company as CEO.

In addition to the management part, part of the internal restructuring phase was also dedicated to the Formula 1 team. In fact, July confirmed the promotion of Bruno Famin, previously responsible for the Formula 1 Power Unit department, to the role of point of reference for all motorsport activities.

The engineer immediately fell into the role, even taking on the management of the team on an interim basis at the time of the farewell of Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane, who thus bid farewell to the team after over twenty years together. Among the reasons that led to the divorce with the former Team Principal were differences of opinion regarding the future objectives of the team, with the management demanding results in a short time.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

During this season, Alpine achieved two podiums at the weekends of the Monaco and Italian Grands Prix in Monza, to which is added the third place obtained in the sprint in Belgium. However, the French team slipped from fourth to sixth place in the constructors' championship, also scoring fewer points than last year. In 2022, the A522 had often established itself as a midfield reference, even if the many reliability problems had undermined its potential, especially with Fernando Alonso.

Knowing we had a good base in our hands, to which we could add a lot of load and remove several kilos, in order to bring it to the minimum weight limit imposed by the FIA, the hope was that the 2023 single-seater could allow us to get closer to the top teams . In fact, the A523 overall proved to be a good car, especially in the first part of the world championship, in which it was thought that in certain events it could even annoy Mercedes and Ferrari. However, except on rare occasions, it has never managed to appear in the noblest areas of the ranking, remaining anchored to the midfield from which it has not managed to move even this year.

“I think on an aerodynamic level we were a little overtaken by other cars. From our point of view, at the start of the season, we gained a little ground on the teams we were aiming for, that's for sure. But there were some notable teams that have come a long way ahead of us, and that's something we've learned from. Part of that has to do with the pure load on the car, the pure development and the amount of load we are were able to put on the car”, explained Alpine technical director Matt Harman, underlining how the hoped-for progress from an aerodynamic point of view did not arrive during the season.

The well-known engine deficit also played a role, so much so that the transalpine single-seater often presented itself with wings that included a lower load than its direct competitors, in order to compensate for the gap in terms of top speed. To cite an example, in qualifying in Abu Dhabi the A523s reached top speeds lower than those of the Red Bull and higher than those of the McLaren by just 4 km/h, despite a visibly lighter wing. Given the short deck, this aspect also contributed to making the search for the ideal window more complex, another of the A523's problems.





“I think its weak point was the need to operate in a very narrow window. And if you go to a circuit that has a particular condition of the asphalt or other, then we may have found ourselves in a position where everything is more difficult. At that point the drivers don't have fun with the car,” explained technical director Matt Harman. Like other cars, the A523 has also shown that it can extract load when running very low, but to do so it also needs a very stiff suspension department, something that had already been seen in the pre-season tests in Bahrain.

With such a small window, where it is not always possible to turn particularly low, this aspect can significantly influence the performance of the car. This is not just an aerodynamic problem, but also a mechanical one, because a suspension system is needed that helps to better manage this need. “This is one of the weak points at the moment, the fact that (the window) is quite narrow. So we need to widen it a little. We thought we had widened it enough this season, but evidently that wasn't the case. So that's what we're standing on working (for the future)”.

Although the team brought numerous technical innovations during the season, especially in terms of the floor, bodywork and front wings, the engineers understood that the development of the current car would not have made great progress towards overturning the rankings. For this reason it was then decided to work in advance towards 2024 with changes defined as significant.

“We didn't do as well as with the A522,” Harman said when asked by Motorsport.com to talk about the development path of this year's car.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523, technical detail

“I think we had a great season (in 2022). That year I think every time we touched the development of the car, we put load, and we also took a lot of weight off the car (with the minimum weight limit reached in winter). So there was a lot of performance to achieve. But now it gets more and more complicated and you have to go into more and more details.”

“And this means that we have to be a little more careful about how we invest our money. For this reason I don't think this year has had the same success as with the A522. For this reason the new car will be completely new, from front to back.”

Like other teams, 2024 will also represent a key year for Alpine, especially because it will influence two seasons. Given the choice to stop the development of the 2026 cars, 2025 will represent a transition championship, in which the teams will focus above all on the design of the new generation single-seaters. Precisely for this reason, it is very likely that the cars used in the 2024 season will see a second life, being then partially reused also for 2025: “I think you will see it all over the starting grid, because the car has to last for a couple of years. years (2024 and 2025) while we look to the future (to the 2026 cars)”.

The fact of finding itself in a ranking situation with very little to aspire to has pushed Alpine to evaluate its plans for the future. The French team was in fact among the first to bring the 2024 single-seater to the simulator, so much so that the official drivers had the opportunity to give feedback to the engineers as early as September, therefore ahead of schedule. Also given the numerous commitments on the calendar which leave little space for other activities, especially for those overseas, generally the work on the simulator for the following year with the official pilots starts around November.

Photo by: Alpine

The Alpine simulator. Development of the 2024 car began early.

It is no coincidence that Alpine has decided to use the latest championship events as a sort of test bed for the future. For example, in Mexico both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon completed some specific tests with experimental pieces in preparation for next season.

“We knew we weren't where we wanted to be with this year's car, we knew our developments were stalling a bit on the car due to the limitations we had,” Harman added. When you know you're going to get to that point, you better figure out where you are in the league, you think to yourself, 'let's move on,' and we've moved on pretty quickly.”

“From a mechanical point of view, we started working on the car from week 45 of 2022 (from the beginning of November). The mechanical aspect, in terms of chassis and equipment, to remove as much weight as possible from the car, were started very early. It's something we do regularly, but probably (these jobs) had never started this early.”

