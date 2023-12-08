Alpine is a master at coming up with new versions of its only model, and we don’t even blame them. The A110 is such a treat that we are more than happy to have the choice of a more luxurious GT or a sportier S and, if possible, we would also like to take the radical A110 R. However, if that isn’t radical enough for you, you can always beg to buy one of the 100 ‘Le Mans’ versions that adds extra stiff suspension and a real shark fin… But chances are you don’t want any of that. . Chances are that you would prefer to show off your A110 R on – dare we say it – the public road.

Serve R buyers faster

Alpine has now come up with a new version of the A110 especially for those buyers: the A110 R Turini. It borrows its name from the Col de Turini, which is not a circuit, but a pass in the French Alps. That is no coincidence, because this Turini ditches the carbon fiber racing rims of the regular A110 R and offers nice and simple 18-inch alloy wheels instead. We don’t know how much difference that will actually make on public roads… But that doesn’t seem to be the only reason to introduce the new version, because Alpine reveals that this will also allow them to deliver A110 Rs more quickly to buyers who would otherwise have to buy them until the end of 2024. the queue should be.

Engine-wise, this Turini version does not change the A110 R recipe, so you can still count on 300 hp from a 1.8-liter turbo block. The simpler rims do lead to a price change, so you get a Turini from 106,000 euros, while you have to pay 112,000 euros for the full-fledged R. However, that is still a huge chunk more than the 252 hp basic A110 that you now get from 65,200 euros, or the GT and S versions that cost 76,150 and 77,750 euros respectively… The choice is yours.