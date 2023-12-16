Work continues head-on at the Alpine Endurance Team, with another two days of testing completed as preparation for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

This time the French company went to Portimão for the first time and drove two A424 LMDhs at the same time, thus giving all six official pilots the opportunity to take turns at the wheel.

Matthieu Vaxivière, Mick Schumacher, Nicolas Lapierre, Paul-Loup Chatin, Charles Milesi and Ferdinand Habsburg have put together 3000km with the two LMDh examples (1443 km for the #35 car and 1562 km for the #36, specifically), without incurring in technical problems and continuing to develop aerodynamics, set-ups, long-runs, fuel and tire management (on different compounds), and the various team operations.

Now the Christmas break, but in the meantime the homologation phase foreseen by the FIA ​​will be completed at the Valleiry headquarters, after the various wind tunnel tests carried out in the United States and at Sauber.

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A424

“This test session in Portimão was an important stage in our development programme. Our 2024 driver line-up was together for the first time and I had no doubts about their behavior and adaptability, and this confirms that we have made the choice right”, underlines enthusiastically Philippe Sinault, Alpine Team Manager.

“They have settled in very quickly and are taking this project to heart. However, development is far from complete and we still have many hours of work ahead of us before the first rounds of the season.”

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A424

Bruno Famin, Vice President of Alpine Motorsports, adds: “The entire team has done a tremendous amount of work during this development period; we have come a long way since we took to the track at Le Castellet four months ago.”

“The two LMDhs ran without any major issues to disrupt the test programme, but there is still a large amount of work to be done and everyone involved in the program is doing their best to ensure we are as ready as possible for the season opener in Qatar. We will face the race with the utmost humility.”