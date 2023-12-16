It is now an open secret that AlphaTauri, starting from the 2024 Formula 1 season, will have a different name from the one used in the last 4 years (2020-2023). Today Formula 1 released the official team entry list for next season, also revealing the names of the teams.

The list already sees Aramco as the new title sponsor of Aston Martin Racing, which has thus replaced Cognizant. Another big change concerns Sauber's name. With Alfa Romeo gone, the Swiss team has relied on a dual sponsor to support the founder's surname, awaiting the arrival of Audi starting from 1 January 2026.

There was also great anticipation for what concerns AlphaTauri, but the entry list features the following wording: Scuderia AlphaTauri RB. Many will have been taken aback by this name, and it is understandable, considering the expectations that have been circulating for months around the team now managed by Laurent Mekies.

Clarity must be clarified regarding the name of the Faenza team released in the 2024 entry list. the AlphaTauri leaders have decided to take advantage of the possibility of using a temporary name to use for the entry list. This, in fact, is Scuderia AlphaTauri RB.

We know well that the name of the fashion house of the Red Bull group will disappear next season, while the acronym RB gives a taste of what will be – at least in part… – the name of the Mekies team.

RB does not stand for Red Bull, but more likely Racing Bulls, a name that has been around for some time now and which will be the new name of the team that will field Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo again next year.

That's not all, because just like Sauber, the Mekies team could also show off a double sponsor in the name of the 2024 team. One of these should also give its name to the chassis of the next single-seater which, as stated by Jonathan Eddolls, will have the same suspension as the RB19 winner of the 2023 Constructors' and Drivers' World Championship.

The new name of AlphaTauri was expected for the end of the year, but now it is likely that this will be announced on the same day as the new single-seater for the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship will be presented, i.e. in the first two weeks of February.

Vehicle No

Pilot name

Name

Team name

Frame name

Motor

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing Limited

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing

Honda RBPT

11

Sergio Perez Mendoza

Red Bull Racing Limited

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing

Honda RBPT

63

George Russell

Mercedes Grand Prix Ltd

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team

Mercedes

Mercedes

44

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes Grand Prix Ltd

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team

Mercedes

Mercedes

16

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari Spa

Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari

Ferrari

55

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari Spa

Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari

Ferrari

81

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Racing Ltd

McLaren Formula 1 Team

McLaren

Mercedes

4

Lando Norris

McLaren Racing Ltd

McLaren Formula 1 Team

McLaren

Mercedes

18

Lance Stroll

AMR GP Limited

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

Aston Martin Aramco

Mercedes

14

Fernando Alonso Diaz

AMR GP Limited

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

Aston Martin Aramco

Mercedes

31

Esteban Ocon

Alpine Racing Limited

BWT Alpine F1 Team

Alpine

Renault

10

Pierre Gasly

Alpine Racing Limited

BWT Alpine F1 Team

Alpine

Renault

23

Alexander Albon

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited

Williams Racing

Williams

Mercedes

2

Logan Sargeant

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited

Williams Racing

Williams

Mercedes

3

Daniel Ricciardo

Scuderia AlphaTauri S.p.A

Scuderia AlphaTauri RB

RB

Honda RBPT

22

Yuki Tsunoda

Scuderia AlphaTauri S.p.A

Scuderia AlphaTauri RB

RB

Honda RBPT

77

Valtteri Bottas

Sauber Motorsport AG

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Kick Clean

Ferrari

24

Zhou Guanyu

Sauber Motorsport AG

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Kick Clean

Ferrari

20

Kevin Magnussen

Haas Formula LLC

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Haas

Ferrari

27

Nicolas Hulkenberg

Haas Formula LLC

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Haas

Ferrari