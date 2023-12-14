The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stands as the award for the best game to hit the market during 2023.

The time has come to close the 1st edition of the Alfa Beta 2023 Awards in which we have brought together some of the best games, components, peripherals and more to determine which products have been the most notable that have arrived in one of the best years in memory in the industry. And what is to come is even more exciting, as GTA VI has emerged as the most anticipated game of the year, but it could well have happened with one of the other nominees in that category. However, that will be what happens from now on, because 2023 already has a firm winner as the best game of the year.

And in this case The winner is none other than The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the last great work of Link's adventure on Nintendo Switch. It has been a really difficult decision in the face of the impressive contenders that were gathered in this category, so we do not want to miss the opportunity to congratulate Alan Wake II, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 y Baldur’s Gate III for their work this year and the great feelings they have left us.

The best game of the year of 2023 is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It was very difficult to top the work done by Nintendo with The Legend of Zelda: Breth of the Wild, but the Tears of the Kingdom formula manages to captivate you in a colossal way and like it has rarely been seen in the video game industry. In fact, it has been the only title to date that has been won a perfect grade in an Alpha Beta analysisso it is clear that we are faced with a video game of great proportions that deserves to be recognized as the best of its year.

In our analysis of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom we already anticipated that it is a special game and that it would be very difficult to beat it. “An eternal game both for those who felt the heat of Breath of the Wild and for those who arrive new. There is no doubt that Nintendo's work and the six years of development have been worth it to paint that blank canvas with a painting at the height of the legend. It's going to be really difficult for any other title to be able to stand up to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomNintendo has shown us the way to make a perfect sequel“we mentioned in the month of May.

Therefore, The year 2023 is consecrated with the recognition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best proposal of the year, although we are very happy that it was a course with such a variety of nominees and winners. Our greatest wish for 2024 is to be able to enjoy a year similar to this one, because it will be great news.

