Over the years, the qualification format has evolved on several occasions, sometimes with minor changes while at others with more substantial changes. However, recently some drivers have criticized the current format, including Fernando Alonso, who a few months ago had asked for a return to the single lap, as happened when he debuted in Formula 1 at the beginning of the 2000s.

During this year’s Singapore Grand Prix weekend, in fact, it was initially decided to eliminate the maximum time with which one could complete a lap in qualifying, theoretically intended to prevent the drivers from proceeding too slowly on the track. Normally, in qualifying a maximum time limit is imposed which must be respected, under penalty of being sanctioned on the starting grid.

But in the belief that, on that specific occasion, having to respect this restriction would have damaged the preparation of the tires on a particularly sensitive track from this point of view such as that of Marina Bay, in particular for the rear axle, the drivers pushed for the elimination of the maximum time.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

However, at the end of Q1 there were several controversial episodes, initially not penalised, although a few days later the FIA ​​itself admitted the error. Beyond the issue of sanctions, in that case Fernando Alonso underlined how those episodes were the demonstration of how the current format is no longer suitable for this Formula 1.

Alonso proposed returning to the system used in 2003, in which the cars run individually: “I have said many times that there is only one way to find a solution: single lap qualifying. All other solutions can be tested, but not will they ever work because we will find a way. I think the qualifying format is obsolete. It’s been the same for 20-25 years, but the cars are not the same anymore. We have hybrid engines, we have to charge (the battery), we have to cool the tires, so the only way forward is a single lap.”

The underlying problem is that, as explained by Kevin Magnussen, in any situation it will arise on any circuit, with the effects then varying depending on the characteristics of the track. If you don’t wait at the beginning of the lap, you will do it at the end of the lap, because the drivers have to make room to avoid ending up in dirty air or to ensure the ideal margin to exploit a slipstream. For example, Alonso himself was the protagonist of a similar episode during this year’s United States GP: given that the team was late in letting its drivers out and that a queue had then formed in the pit lane, the Asturian had to push to cross the finish line before the checkered flag, thus not being able to prepare the tires as best as possible.

Clearly, even with the single lap format proposed by the Spaniard there would be elements that would go for or against certain drivers: on different tracks there would be a risk of having a significant evolution of the track, or a change in weather conditions.

However, after the Abu Dhabi GP, Alonso confirmed his thesis, especially keeping in mind what happened in the pit lane. After Max Verstappen had overtaken Lewis Hamilton in the pit exit on Friday, who was proceeding slowly to make room, F1 had introduced a rule that prohibited overtaking at the exit in qualifying. Precisely this rule brought the theme of the format back to the fore, on which Fernando Alonso intervened again.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

“It shows that the qualifying format is obsolete. We can’t have these things and this stress. It used to be the best session of the weekend, where the cars came to life and you drove very fast cars. Now it’s the worst session of the weekend for the teams, for the drivers, for traffic management, for track limits, for going to the stewards, for not respecting the delta, for impediments and things like that. We’re all happy that it’s over and it shouldn’t be like this.”

Especially in events like those at Yas Marina, where particularly small gaps were seen in Q1 which then also led to the elimination of Carlos Sainz after a few minutes, according to the Aston Martin driver more risks must now be taken.

“Unfortunately you risk more, because it’s not possible to be a little calmer in a corner and lose a tenth (of a second). You can’t afford it anymore because you’re out of the session. So I think it’s very stressful for everyone. Even the Track limits are a very painful issue that we face every lap. But it’s the same for everyone, so we try to execute it better.”

