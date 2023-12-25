You will undoubtedly remember the cult film Home Alone. This time it's not about cinematic function, but about reality. A 6-year-old boy was put on the wrong plane after an airline made a huge mistake. A bit like in the famous 1992 film, where Kevin, played by a very young Macaulay Culkin, was separated from his parents and ended up on a plane headed to New York instead of Florida.

The protagonist of this story is Casper, who was supposed to leave Philadelphia alone, headed to Fort Myers, Florida, to go to his grandmother. The little boy, aged 6, was on his first plane trip. His grandmother was waiting for him in Fort Myers, but when she didn't see him, she asked the company, Spirit Airlines, where the child was.

Initially the staff were taken aback, then they explained to her that the child probably hadn't had time to board, but the grandmother replied that it wasn't possible because she had tracked down her grandson and had confirmation that the child had checked in at all times. 'airport. After a few hours of apprehension, her nephew called her and told her that he had landed but at the wrong airport, in Orlando, four hours and more than 200 kilometers away. The company apologized and offered to refund the flight.

Luckily everything ended well, with the child managing to reach his grandmother in time for Christmas. “They were the worst moments of my life,” the woman said. The child would have been traumatized and some say that the family could sue the company.