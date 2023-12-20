Geometry Dash is back on top. Some will remember how years ago this indie game was one of the biggest sensations on the internet and YouTubers of that time like ElRubius, Fernanfloo and even HolaSoyGerman spent their time uploading videos trying to beat the levels based on music, platforms and rhythm.

It was created by developer Robert Topala, better known as RobTop, and was released in 2013 for IOS, Android and Steam, garnering enormous popularity that deflated over the years as new games appeared that caught the attention of Players.

However, the game never went away and was still there for its most loyal fans… until now. Since thanks to its 2.2 update (which would have been in development for 7 years), Geometry Dash has returned to its old glory days and is now a trend on Steam, reaching a total of 88,346 players, the largest number of players that it has had throughout its history.

The update includes a lot of new features that I desperately needed to get back to the top. Some of them are: 700 new icons available so you can customize your character; new music; a new game mode called “Swing”; a new mode that turns the game into a more traditional platform game in the style of Super Mario Bros. and that includes 4 new levels; a level editor for the very deep platform mode and many more additions.

All of this has been available since November 19 and player numbers are expected to get bigger and perhaps break their own numbers, only time will tell. You can find it for less than 2 dollars on Steam.

