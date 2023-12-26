A leaked document from Insomniac Games reveals the surprising number of active users that PlayStation 3 maintains, 17 years after its launch.

It's been a week since the leaks of Insomniac Games, which revealed the future plans of the Sony PlayStation studio. We now know that the creators of Marvel's Spider-Man are working on an X-Men game saga for 2030 and beyond.

Not only that, but a new Ratchet & Clank is on the horizon, as well as a Venom spin-off, the third Spider-Man installment, and some DLC for the PS5 exclusive (and a PC port).

But not everything is new releases. Insomniac Games leaks also reveal some Sony platform datawhich had not come to light until now.

These are not only figures relating to PS5/PS4 or the ecosystem PlayStation Networksince the old PS3 also appears in this data.

PlayStation 3, que He already has more than 17 years behind him (it was released in 2006), it is still in the hearts of many players worldwide, as these data show.

Not without my PS3

According to leaked data from Insomniac Games (via Exputer), the old HD console launched in 2006 still has considerable player numbers. They date back to last February.

It has tremendous merit, if we take into account that there is even a generation (PS4) involved. Although, yes, let's not forget that there are a few games that can only be played on PlayStation 3, such as the trilogy Resistance, Killzone 2 o Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots.

PlayStation 3 maintains figures of nearly 2 million users globally. Son 1.9 million to be exact, which is not bad at all.

Regarding its successors, PS5 and PS4, data from Insomniac Games reveals some interesting figures. For example, PlayStation 4 has 70.3 million active users.

PlayStation 5, for its part, In February it registered some 37 million userswhich will now approach 50 million according to data confirmed by Sony a few days ago.

At a general level, the ecosystem PlayStation Network maintains some 107.5 million active accountsif we count the three consoles (PS3, PS4 and PS5).

Do you still have your PS3 in the storage room? If so, maybe you want to give it an afternoon of glory this Christmas, remembering the exclusive and multiplatform games it gave us in the seventh generation of consoles.