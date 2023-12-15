The latest before the match against Genoa: “There are 4 matches left until the end of the first round, we will try to score as many points as possible and then we will evaluate”

Giovanni Albanese

14 December 2023 (change at 2.25pm) – MILAN

In Genoa there is the sea. But “no sand, just rocks”, recalls Allegri. Which indicates Genoa – “especially at home they are a team with important numbers and very aggressive” – ​​the main obstacle to overcome at this moment of the season. The Serie A round might seem easier for the Bianconeri and less easy for Inter, on stage against Lazio, but the coach still puts the spotlight on the balance of the championship, “considering that the teams occupying the table from ninth in twentieth place they scored many more points than last year.”

SHIELD RACE

—

For some weeks now, Juve has seemed to be Inter's only real opponent in the Scudetto race: “We know that Inter are the favorites at the moment because they were built to win the championship. Zhang also said at the Christmas dinner that their goal is the second star – explains Allegri -. We have started a different path, with players who are growing, and therefore we must continue to work to improve. There are small steps, a path not just made up of one-off matches, we must be calm to manage the difficult moments. We think about ourselves and we are not satisfied.” The numbers: “I believe the Scudetto quota is unchanged, therefore more between 90 and 92 than 86. The Champions League quota is currently at 72.”

AGAINST GENOA

—

Weah is back available after more than a month out. Rabiot, who trained separately during the week following a stomp suffered against Napoli, is available. The person who must instead stop “for 3-4 weeks is Kean, in order to definitively resolve the previous tibia problem that has been managed up to now. Without him Yildiz could find more space. Miretti? The latest exclusions depended on technical choices.” Remaining focused on his team's path, Allegri added that he was “not surprised. I was intrigued by what we could do and still am intrigued by what we could do. We scored 36 points in 14 games but they weren't enough for anything. We have to prepare to score as many points as possible. We became a team quickly and the guys are available to each other. there is no prima donna who puts her own goals before those of others. This is extraordinary, we must continue like this and improve on the technical aspects.”

PATH

—

On the current ranking: “This summer would have been difficult to imagine like this – admits the Juve coach -. We worked a lot on our limits by building a team. We have become one but there are still 4 games left until the end of the first round. We have to keep our feet on the ground, a result doesn't change the situation and we have to manage the difficult moments. We will try to score as many points as possible until the end of the first round, our objective remains one of the top four Champions League places which are part of our journey.”

CHIELLINI AND BONUCCI

—

The press conference on the eve of Genoa-Juventus was also an opportunity to talk about Chiellini, who has just announced his farewell to playing football: “We spoke after his farewell to football, he had an extraordinary career. He's finished a piece of his life and a new one begins. Now he will have to decide, he has all the characteristics to cover different roles. But he will have to start from scratch and question himself again. Bonucci future coach? I believe that is his intention. I wish him the best when will stop, he too will start a journey. Maybe he will have quality and possibilities, but when footballers stop they start a life and jobs are completely different. It is not a mathematical equation, but it is stimulating and if you have the ability you can and must start a new path.”

FUTURE ALLEGRI

—

Allegri also responds to his future, as well as to Ancelotti's recent statements: “The fact that Carlo put me together with him and Mourinho is an honor – said Max -. Carlo is the most successful in the world and Mourinho, despite the criticism, is in fourth place. There are many young, good coaches who need to advance their careers, the older ones will have to be replaced. We try to defend ourselves well beyond the way we interpret the work. Experience improves you, there is no winning method. Nobody has the truth about football, there are too many variables.” Allegri away from Juventus if they win the scudetto? “I'm not tired and I haven't been a manager in recent years, because at Juve there have been and there are excellent ones – the coach's response -. When the company is solid and structured it gives strength to the environment and the team. In 100 years of the Agnelli family this has never been lacking. We are on a growth path that is fueled by results. The main objective is to play the Champions League, which we should have played this year too.”

