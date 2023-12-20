Among the measures of the day was the fine for the Juventus coach “for having contested the referee's actions in a calm manner and, subsequently, in a disrespectful manner, also regarding the actions of the VAR”. One day disqualification for D'Aversa. Five stops between the players: two shifts for Lazzari

Ten thousand euros fine. It is the sanction for Massimiliano Allegri after the 1-1 draw at Genoa “for having, at the end of the match, in the match officials' locker room, challenged, initially in a calm tone, the referee's actions and, subsequently, in a disrespectful way, also regarding the work of the VAR, so much so that the match director asked him to leave the locker room.” Among the coaches, a one-match disqualification for the Lecce coach Roberto D'Aversa.

the players

—

As for the players, five were stopped in Serie A by the sports judge on the sidelines of the sixteenth matchday matches. Two games of suspension for Lazzari of Lazio, also fined 5 thousand euros, “for having, in the 42nd minute of the second half, contesting the referee's work, blatantly made a disrespectful expression to the referee; subsequently while leaving the field of play addressed an ironic applause to the match officials.” One day disqualification for Payero (Udinese), Bellanova (Turin), Maggiore (Salernitana) and Okoli (Frosinone). As regards the clubs, fines were imposed on Frosinone (5 thousand euros), Lecce (4 thousand euros), Rome (3 thousand euros), Bologna and Naples (1500 euros).