The Juventus coach on the eve of the away match to Frosinone: “Federico felt some discomfort in his patellar tendon in training, it won't be anything serious but he's not calm. But regardless of who plays, the result is too important”

Filippo Cornacchia

22 December 2023 (change at 5.46pm) – Turin

“I don't think about the warnings and Roma, tomorrow's match against Frosinone is the most important match of the championship. Chiesa will not be there, as he felt some discomfort in training, but we must get a result in every way.” Word of Massimiliano Allegri, on the eve of the match in Ciociaria: “The away match in Frosinone is treacherous for various reasons. It is close to Christmas, so concentration and technique will be needed. At home, Frosinone has only lost to Napoli and in the Italian Cup they are back from the 4-0 success against Maradona. We will need seriousness, we want to spend Christmas in the best way.”

“Inter's extension? We have to look back and return to the Champions League. The Nerazzurri are the favorites for the Scudetto, but there are still many points. Signing to finish second and win the Italian Cup? I'm not signing for nothing, let's take a step at a time. Tomorrow's first objective is to win and reach 40 points.” Allegri looks to the future and cuts short the fine received for the referee's protests after the match at Marassi. “The fine? I paid it and I don't want to go back to it “At Marassi we conceded an easy goal and were punished. We must improve, also in terms of scoring percentage up front.”

Now the thoughts are on Frosinone where, in addition to Kean, Chiesa will be missing. “Federico felt some discomfort in his patellar tendon in the morning. He wasn't calm and calm, so we left him at home. Two will play between Vlahovic, Milik and Yildiz. The important thing is to get a result regardless of who takes the field. Arek played a little less, but when he came on he was decisive both in the area and in managing the ball. Dusan is back from good matches and is 23 years old: in the last few games he has only lacked a goal. Like all young people, he must find the right mental balance. It's like this for everyone, usually maturity is reached at 27 years old. Rabiot? He's fine and playing.”

From Juve to the Bianconeri on loan to Frosinone. “I'm happy with Soulé, Barrenechea and Kaio Jorge. I had no doubt that they would do well in Frosinone. The club is healthy and is led by a great president like Stirpe, they have a good sporting director like Angelozzi and a coach like Di Francesco who wanted revenge.”

From the present, to the future. “Advise Chiellini's return to the club to the management? Giorgio has stopped now, he came to visit us and we were very pleased. He is an important figure, we are fellow countrymen and we have a good relationship. Like he said, he has to figure out what to do. He will talk to the company.” He closed on the Super League, with a dribble from the golden days: “I don't think it's appropriate for me to talk about it, the CEO will take care of it. Scanavino and the president Ferrero”.

