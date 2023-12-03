The Juve coach calls the mayor of his hometown Livorno: “Sad by the damage to the structure. I’m sure there will be a quick recovery”

Max Allegri expressed closeness to his Livorno, after the damage caused by bad weather in recent days. He did it with a call to the mayor and by making a concrete commitment that he will return the well-known Bagni Pancaldi gabbione to the city. As revealed by the mayor Luca Salvetti, the Juventus coach reported that he was “deeply saddened by what happened. As a citizen of Livorno I can only share the concern of the people directly involved in what happened.”

THE COMMITMENT

Allegri thus reawakened his love for his origins, taking to the field for the reconstruction of one of the structures that most characterized his summers in Livorno: “As many know, my affection for Livorno is always alive and constant, for this reason I have contacted the mayor to make myself available to evaluate what will need to be done. I am sure that the spirit and strength of the people of Livorno will be fundamental for a rapid recovery”.