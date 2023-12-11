Suara.com – Sarah Sechan allegedly satirized Nagita Slavina’s behavior while in Singapore. Through her Instagram Story, Sarah poked fun at someone suspected of being a sultan who was screaming in Singapore.

“The habit of being considered a ‘sultan’ in one’s own country, when in a country people feel like they can do whatever they want. “At the mall, they were shouting for their friends, proudly, even though local people saw that maybe ‘these tourists don’t have manners’,” wrote Sarah, quoted on Monday (11/12/2023).

This satire made the moment when Nagita shouted for her friend, Nia Ramadhani, widely discussed again. In the video, Fadil Jaidi can be seen who was also surprised because Nagita suddenly shouted Nia’s name.

However, Sarah’s sarcasm made her reap the pros and cons. Not a few people feel that Sarah only wants to climb up socially and poke fun at Nagita, who is known as one of the country’s celebrity sultans.

Nagita Slavina shouts at Nia Ramadhani (instagram)

Even though Sarah is also not an ordinary figure in the world of entertainment. Having had a career since 1997, Neil G Furuno’s wife is known as a famous presenter and is the first MTV VJ from Indonesia.

Sarah even admitted to Vincent Rompies and Desta that through her job, she was able to save a lot and live independently. The reason is that at that time Sarah was paid in United States Dollars, aka USD.

“MTV allows me to save, makes me independent, I don’t have to ask my parents, I’m proud,” said Sarah, quoted from the VINDES YouTube channel.

“Sorry for asking first, can you make a living as a VJ? What do you mean by big (honor)? Singapore dollars?” Desta asked.

“USD, (paid) monthly,” replied Sarah.

Sarah Sechan and husband, Neil G Furuno.

This situation, according to Sarah, is 180 degrees opposite to her job as a presenter in Indonesia. Sarah apparently compared the wages she earned as an MTV VJ to hosting a program.

“That’s where I started saving. “Because before MTV I was MCing, I was still presenting TV shows, one episode cost IDR 250 thousand,” explained Sarah.

From there, Sarah’s career as a presenter continued to skyrocket. Until 2013, Sarah was given the opportunity to present a talk show program under her own name, Sarah Sechan, on NET TV. Then Sarah also has a program called Sarah Secharian in Narasi in 2019.

Outside of her career as a host, Sarah has also expanded into acting. He has starred in several films, soap operas and even web series.

However, it is now known that Sarah lives mostly in Singapore because she follows her husband who works as a doctor and orthopedic therapist.