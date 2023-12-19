Pokémon Scarlet and Purple If it offers us anything, it is several branches of exchange evolutions, and even more so after the release of the Indigo Disc DLC. In fact, trading is one of the options most used by trainers among themselves to get Pokémon exclusive to a certain edition of the game. So it has become a widely used mechanic/feature in general. In this article as a guide we will review all the exchange evolutions that we can find in the game.

These are all the Pokémon with trading evolutions currently in Scarlet and Purple

We have below a somewhat extensive list of all the Pokémon that currently support this feature in the game. While this list may receive future updates, at the moment there is no information or new patches for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple that make us think that it will be modified in the short term. The structure is as follows: on the left it will be the original Pokémon, in the middle the Pokémon it evolves into, and if there is something on the right, it will be the item that we will have to have during the evolution.

Haunter – Gengar Slowpoke – Slowking – King's Rock Scyther – Scizor – Feebas Metal Plating – Milotic – Beautiful Scale Poliwhirl – Politoed – King's Rock Gurdurr – Conkeldurr Dusclops – Dusknoir – Terrible Cloth Graveler – Golem Rhydon – Rhyperior – Protector Electabuzz – Electivire – Electirizer Magmar – Magmortar – Magmarizer Seadra – Kingdra – Porygon Dragon Scale – Porygon 2

How to currently trade in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

To begin with, it should be said that using this function is very simple. We simply have to choose the option Poké Portal in the game pause menu. Then we go to the option that marks something like Exchange Link. This way you can set up a link code to share with the person you will be exchanging with. This way, you can then do this also in offline mode, and of course online.

Remember that sometimes there are surprise exchanges that you can participate in, so Stay alert to the many occasions and opportunities you will have every day.