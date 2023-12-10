Good image quality, adjustable stand and AMD FreeSync. You will find all this and much more in the Alurin CoreVision monitor.

The use of 4K UHD monitors is not widespread among PC gamers based on Steam’s hardware and software survey. In fact, last November only 3.72% of Steam players played in that resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). One thing must also be said, To play in 4K you need a fairly powerful graphics card, and this is equal to spending a lot of money. Well, today we have to talk about one of these monitors, and more specifically the Alurin CoreVision.

The Alurin CoreVision monitor usually has a recommended price of 289.99 euros, but it can be yours for only 209.99 euros if you buy it at PcComponentes, which represents a saving of 80 euros compared to its usual price. Nevertheless, This is a limited time offer and there are only a few units left available.. It is worth mentioning that it has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. Therefore, it is a highly recommended monitor.

Get the Alurin CoreVision monitor for 209.99 euros at PcComponentes

With this 27-inch monitor you can Enjoy your favorite games with stunning image quality thanks to its IPS panel (60 Hz) with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. This panel offers very natural colors, very good viewing angles and a response time of just 2 ms (MPRT). No matter where you look from, the image will always look perfect.

But that is not all. This monitor also has other very interesting features. For example, it has a technology called Low Blue Light, which reduces the emission of blue light that can damage your eyesight. This way you can play for hours without tiring your eyes. It also has another technology called DCR, which improves the contrast between the lightest and darkest areas of the screen. Thus, you will be able to see details better in low light scenes. And, if that were not enough, it is compatible with AMD FreeSync.

On the other hand, saying that it has an adjustable support that allows you to adjust the height, tilt and rotation according to your preferences. At the connectivity level, it has two HDMI 2.0 ports (2560 x 1440) and one DisplayPort 1.2 (3840 x 2160 pixels).

In short, the 27-inch Alurin CoreVision It is a fantastic option if you are looking for a cheap 4K UHD monitor. Don’t hesitate and get it before it runs out or goes up in price. It’s a bargain for only 209.99 euros. What’s more, it has never been so cheap.

