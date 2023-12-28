Very interesting news is coming for Pokémon fans. They are related to The Pokémon Janitor, introduced in Pokémon Presents.

You know, we talked about the new series of Netflix, whose premiere has already occurred. We can see it right now on Netflix worldwide. The story revolves around Haru, a concierge who works at a Pokémon-only resort. The plot focuses on how Haru discovers more about herself as she and her team strive to satisfy the various guest Pokémon that visit the place.

Now it seems that, after learning yesterday that some hashtags with special emojis had been launched on X (formerly Twitter), we now have more for the following Pokémon:

Definitely adorable! Here you have more details about the series:

Series type: Stop motion animation.

Episodes: Four episodes in total.

Episode length: It varies between 14 and 20 minutes each.

Content: Serebii has compiled the Pokémon that appear here.

We remind you of the trailer for The Pokémon Concierge in Spanish and Latin Spanish:

What did you think of the Pokémon Janitor series? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

Via.